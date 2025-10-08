Christina Haack 'Used To Think Chaos Was Normal,' Reflects On New Post-Divorce Life While Filming The Flip Off Season 2

Everyone who counts Christina Haack among their favorite HGTV hosts knows that, if anything, the home design expert has had an incredibly ‘wild ride’ over the past decade, and especially the past year. Now, after enduring a contentious divorce from third husband Josh Hall, she’s reflecting on her new, “chaos”-free attitude while filming The Flip Off Season 2.

What Does Christina Haack Now Say About Life ‘Chaos’ After Divorcing Josh Hall?

The early days of the 2025 TV schedule gave fans an uncomfortable glimpse into the marriage of Christina Haack and Josh Hall, when the series premiere of The Flip Off (which also stars her ex, Tarek El Moussa, and his wife Heather Rae) showed the duo have an awkward car argument and breakup.

That’s the moment that led into their surprising summer 2024 separate divorce filings and a lot of very public negativity that played out on social media and in interviews for over a year. While the mom of three has already opened up about getting back to a “good” life while “bouncing back” after divorce, she was recently asked by Page Six if simply being on the other side has made things better, and Haack responded in the affirmative, adding:

I feel like, also, when we kind of hit bottom and everything’s negative and you feel like crap, basically everything else on the other side of it feels really good. Even just calm feels good. Peace feels so good. Maybe I wouldn’t have appreciated calmness, peace, being able to relax if I didn’t have so much anxiety before. I did used to think that chaos was normal. I don’t think that anymore.

Haack has always been pretty open with fans about sharing the life lessons she’s learned during the many personal trials she’s been through. From continuing to work with her first ex-husband, to co-parenting with him and her second ex, Ant Anstead, to now moving forward romantically with Chris Larocca for the past year, it seems that she’s gathering some hard won knowledge, holding on to it and using it to grow and help her as she films the second season of The Flip Off.

When asked how she finds calm now even amid chaos, she continued:

Honestly, I think it took really not wanting to have anxiety anymore, and really not wanting to have those feelings. I was super focused on it. I was always thinking about the future. 'In the future, I'm going to have peace.' But now that I'm actually in it, I'm just like, 'OK. The present's nice.' I wasn't looking at the future for something.

She’s more focused on living in the now (which is a good thing for everyone to try), because of realizing that she didn’t want the “anxiety” that came with the previous “chaos” of her life. Hopefully, the only stress she has now will involve the fun and wacky energy she has with Tarek and Heather on set.