The Real Housewives Of Potomac Has Three New Stars, But I Already Want Two Of Them Gone

The Real Housewives franchise is responsible for some of the best reality shows of all time, and some of my favorite cities are currently airing new episodes on Bravo (and streaming with a Peacock subscription). Namely Salt Lake City and Potomac, which never fail to bring the laughs and drama. The latter show introduced us to three new Housewives, and I already want to see two of them go. Buckle up for some hot takes!

RHOP is top tier Housewives, and I've been loving Season 10 as a whole... even if we have to wait for Karen Huger's release from prison until later in the season I'm currently in a wormhole of Stacey Rusch's QVC videos But the most recent episode "Guess Who's Back?" really annoyed me, specifically the behavior from both Angel Massie and Jassi Rideaux. Hear me out.

Angel And Jassi Are Losing The Plot On RHOP

We've already gotten our first cast trip of Real Housewives of Potomac Season 10, with the cast going to Nevis. As expected, some of the longtime stars had time to haze the new women, with Love Hotel's Gizelle Bryant coming for Angel's filters on social media in front of everyone. While I didn't like this move by the OG of RHOP, Angel's debbie downer vibes have been making me crazy throughout the trip.

Nowhere was this more obvious than the ending of Episode 7, where Angel sucked all the air out of the room while the rest of the cast was enjoying a sexy bachelorette party for Jassi. The ladies seemed to genuinely be having fun, and not only did Angel throw shade at the woman of the hour, but brought down the room for everyone there.

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

The Real Housewives franchise is streaming on Peacock. Costing as little as $7.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.

The latest episode of RHOP was also maddening, thanks to the drama brought to the table by "Friend Of" Jassi. The way she blew up at Tia Glover was baffling, as the fellow newcomer's innocent jokes didn't seem to warrant the explosive conflict that happened around the lunch table. Instead, it felt more like she was trying to make memorable TV than living authentically.

Additionally, she claims Keiarna Stewart was talking some serious crap about Wendy Osefo (who was recently booked for fraud charges). But she refuses to repeat the conversation, which makes the situation feel like a nothingburger. Because if we an't seen or at least heard about this shade, then it shouldn't even be a story point. Seriously, this is Housewives 101.

(Image credit: Bravo)

Angel and Jassi's appearances throughout the most recent RHOP episode stand in stark juxtaposition to the rest of the women, who were able to fight and laugh in equal measure during the trip to Nevis. I hang on every word that comes out of Stacey's mouth and think that Tia has added an interesting dynamic to the group, including her talent as a mediator. It's just a shame that these other new ladies haven't been able to find their sea legs on the show just yet.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Potomac stream Sundays on Bravo as part of the 2025 TV schedule. We'll just have to wait and see if Angel and Jassi manage to win me over by the time Season 10 has wrapped.