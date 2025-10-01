That Time Tarek El Moussa Joked The Flip Off Was Gonna Feature Christina Haack’s ‘Split’ (And Then It Came True)

It seems that few celebrities have gone through as many personal highs and lows in just the past decade than Christina Haack. While she’s seen massive success as a home renovation and design expert, in that time she’s remarried twice, had two children and divorced three times. The early days of the 2025 TV schedule saw her launch another hit show on HGTV, The Flip Off, which featured both her first ex, Tarek El Moussa, and his second wife, Heather Rae, and 2024 dissolution of Haack’s third marriage to Josh Hall. It turns out that El Moussa actually joked that the series would show just that well before it went down.

What Did Tarek El Moussa Say About Christina Haack’s Divorce From Josh Hall Before It Happened?

If anything could be said about Christina Haack, it’s that she’s usually pretty open when it comes to discussing her private life. This is probably (at least partly) because she’s been a public figure since she and Tarek El Moussa started the show which made the former couple famous, Flip or Flop, in 2013. Last summer delivered yet another personal blow for the mom of three, as she and then husband Josh Hall filed for divorce separately, right as filming had begun on The Flip Off.

That eventual hit series (which is currently filming a much-desired and hopefully enjoyably chaotic second season) was supposed to see the El Moussas compete against Haack and Hall in house flipping challenges, but fans shockingly saw an awkward car argument between the couple that signaled the end of their marriage. When speaking to People about figuring things out post-expensive divorce settlement, Haack is hopeful about moving forward from the “wild ride” of early 2025 and said:

I don’t look at it as starting over, and especially for the fourth time. That just makes me want to cringe. It does feel like a fresh start in that for once I’m actually in control of my destiny, and that feels really good.

Haack has been dating Christopher LaRocca for a year now, and opened up a few months ago about moving into the future with him with a “clear head,” but those early days preparing The Flip Off Season 1 were already filled with trepidation. Haack revealed that she didn’t even want Hall involved with the series, which led to a rather prescient comment from El Moussa at the time:

In all honesty, I didn’t want to film the show with Josh. We hadn’t been getting along in a long time, and I’m not talking about weeks, like years. The network knew I didn't want to and I had even told Tarek I didn't want to. He joked and said, 'Whatever. You guys are just going to split up in Episode 2 and then the show will go on and everything will be fine.'

WOW. If only either of them had known just how close he came on that one, right? The Season 1 premiere is actually the episode that showed that argument between the duo, which led to a really sweet moment where Haack tearfully revealed the split to El Moussa. Those exes, who’ve had their own difficulties co-parenting their two kids and ended the show that made them famous because behind-the-scenes tensions had become too heated, were then shown apologizing for the mistakes they made in their own marriage.

Even though Haack has had a rough go of things lately, she noted that she’s “really good at letting go of the past,” so here’s hoping that her romantic sailing will be much smoother from here on out.