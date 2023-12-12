Alyson Hannigan Just Shared A Before And After Of 20-LB Weight Loss On Dancing With The Stars: 'Confident And Strong'

Another season of Dancing with the Stars has come and gone. During the Season 32 finale, the judges crowned the inaugural recipients of the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, -- Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy. The supersized DWTS finale saw five finalists competing for the trophy for the first time ever. Among them was How I Met Your Mother and Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum Alyson Hannigan. The actress put on great performances during the competition, and she's now showing off her fabulous weight loss, which she attributes to the series.

DWTS contestants put in a lot of work when they're on the show, as there's a lot of training and dancing that comes ahead of those stellar performances we see from them. Alyson Hannigan showed the results of all the hard work with a side-by-side she shared on Instagram. She revealed she lost 20 pounds of “both weight and emotional baggage” during her time on the long-running show. She attributed it all to her partner, Sasha Farber, for helping her shed her insecurities and getting her to the “confident and strong place” she is today. Check out the post:

A post shared by Alyson Hannigan Denisof (@alysonhannigan) A photo posted by on

The actress has not only became a surprising fan-favorite on Dancing with the Stars, but it sounds like the experience more or less changed her life. While she was previously dubbed a “drama queen” on DWTS, that didn't discourage her, as she went all the way to the finals and came in fifth place. This reveal lends truth to the notion that dancing is not only a form of expression, but it can help an individual grow as a person. One would think that the star will never forget her time on the show, given how it's apparently helped her grow as a person.

When Alyson Hannigan spoke to CinemaBlend about her goals in October, she expressed her happiness to be improving weekly and wanted to continue doing that. She noted that “learning how to learn has been really fascinating.” She probably didn’t expect to make it so far, nonetheless, find herself in the finals. It was entertaining to watch her improve from week to week, and she also had some pretty memorable routines, such as her Buffy and Twilight-inspired Monster Night dance.

DWTS Season 32 was widely buzzed about -- and even before it actually began. Julianne Hough was confirmed to replace Tyra Banks as co-host, and she and Alfonso Ribeiro co-hosted perfectly throughout the season. Also, the series returned to ABC after it was exclusively available for Disney+ subscribers for two season, though it still aired simultaneously on the streaming platform this year. The final change was the timeslot switch from Tuesdays from Mondays for the 2023 TV schedule.

Looking back, it was entertaining and inspiring watching Alyson Hannigan absolutely kill it every week on Dancing with the Stars. And what's even sweeter about all that now is that the experience proved to be transformative for her. While a new crop of celebrities will be competing on Season 33, it won't be surprising if Hannigan decides to keep up with her dancing routine as a way to stay active and happy. I don't know about you, but I'm excited for her -- and would even love to see her on an all-star season.