Amanda Bynes Is Out Of The Psych Ward, Reportedly Living In Isolation

Having broken out into the entertainment industry as part of an ensemble of beloved child actors, Amanda Bynes is at a spot in life where a group of hilarious friends could probably come in handy. The rap song-releasing actress made major headlines in March when she was put into psychiatric care after having walked around Los Angeles in the nude before using a random person’s phone to call 911. It’s been a few weeks since her extended mental hospital stay ended, and while sources are saying she’s technically in a better spot, she is apparently living alone and without friends around to keep her spirits up.

A little over two months have passed since the news first broke about Bynes’ psychiatric hospital stint, with more disturbing details surfacing in the meantime about how she’d been allegedly wandering around the city in a homeless state, many miles away from her actual house. She was released after three weeks or so, with follow-up plans for keeping her mental health intact , and has reportedly done a solid job at following up on those plans in the past five weeks, according to TMZ . But all while leading an almost exclusively solitary social life, as it were.

According to the outlet, the Amanda Show vet is indeed suffering from feelings of sadness and loneliness while now back in her own home. Her ex-fiancé Paul Michael said in March that they hadn’t lived together or seen each other since January 2023, but TMZ says that those closest to Bynes definitely do not want to see her get back together with Michael, whom she’d accused of smoking crack in a bizarre video post from April 2022 that sparked police involvement. He’s also accused of not trying to help her through her mental struggles, saying he was the toxic element to their relationship.

More For Amanda Bynes Fans (Image credit: HBO Max) Shawn Levy Tells Us His Big Fat Liar 2 Idea, And We Are All In

It appears as if Amanda Bynes’ past interests and hobbies aren’t quite doing the trick to draw her focus during this time of self-isolation. Her talents with fashion design and nail art reportedly aren’t being embraced in her lonely state, though there’s the potential for her to dig back into such artforms down the line when she’s up for it.

And while she may not be constantly surrounded by a revolving door of friends and acquaintances, Bynes is reportedly on good terms with her family. She’s said to be communicating with her siblings Juliian and Tommy Bynes, as well as her parents, and has apparently visited with her mom and dad a time or two. Her parents famously had the actress tied to a conservatorship that she was freed from in 2022, with previous reports stating there weren’t any plans to reintroduce the conservatorship as a result of Bynes’ latest issues.

Helping that long, presumably, is her willingness to keep going forward with her post-hospitalization process. She’s said to be dependably making it to her outpatient treatments, and has kept up with taking her medications. As well, she’s allegedly been seeing therapists.