First Looks At Kim Kardashian, Cara Delevingne And Emma Roberts In American Horror Story Season 12 Dropped, And Spider Season Is Upon Us

The fall TV season is approaching, and FX at least will be able to release one of its usual mainstays despite the WGA writers strike and SAG-AFTRA actors strike. American Horror Story is returning for its twelfth season, with none other than reality star Kim Kardashian as part of the cast alongside actors more accustomed to scripted projects. Now, FX has released first looks at Kardashian, AHS regular Emma Roberts, and Carnival Row's Cara Delevingne, and the release date for American Horror Story: Delicate reveals that spider season is upon us... well before Halloween.

Kim Kardashian is quite literally wearing a massive spider in the first look at her in American Horror Story, and she's hardly recognizable as the same woman from The Kardashians. Take a look:

(Image credit: FX)

If you think that the placement of the massive spider on Kim Kardashian looks like a pregnancy bump, that's no coincidence! AHS: Delicate is based on a book called Delicate Condition, which follows a woman believing that somebody or something wants to prevent her pregnancy. The image of Emma Roberts looks even more like she's expecting:

(Image credit: FX)

The Delicate season will be the first time that a season of AHS is adapted from a book, which is reportedly worth comparison to horror classic Rosemary's Baby. If the show is anything like that film, this may be a rough season for Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts' characters!

The image of Cara Delevingne for American Horror Story Season 12 doesn't evoke pregnancy as much as the photos of Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts, but her character definitely looks like somebody you'd want to avoid as much as those massive spiders! Check her out:

(Image credit: FX)

Something tells me that Cara Delevingne's syringe full of what looks like a spider-related serum isn't a giveaway that AHS Season 12 is going to be about attempts to create the next Spider-Man! This season marks Delevingne's first role in American Horror Story, as well as Kardashian's. Emma Roberts has appeared in several seasons since debuting on the show in Season 3 in 2013, and she ranks among cast members who have been in the most seasons.

Production on Season 12 wasn't without its complications, particularly in light of the current strikes across the entertainment industry. After Kardashian tweeted from the set back in June, TV writers on strike responded with everything from inviting her to join the WGA picket lines to saying that she crossed their line. Just a couple weeks later, a Blacklist producer name-dropped Kim Kardashian and Ryan Murphy as people who could "have tremendous impact" if they joined the strike efforts. The writers strike is still ongoing, and WGA has been joined by SAG-AFTRA's actors in striking against the AMPTP.

For now, with fall approaching in the 2023 TV schedule, you can find these three actresses debuting in their new characters with the premiere of American Horror Story: Delicate on Wednesday, September 20 at 10 p.m. ET on FX, and streaming next day for those with a Hulu subscription.