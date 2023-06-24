Kim Kardashian Tweets From The Set Of American Horror Story, And Writers On Strike Responded

Fans are anxiously awaiting the release of the much-discussed American Horror Story Season 12 , and one of the reasons for that may be because Kim Kardashian is set to be the co-lead. While few details on the story and theme for the latest chapter in the franchise are unknown, Kardashian’s involvement seems to be stirring up a bit of buzz. Yet it appears that the business mogul now finds herself facing a bit of backlash related to the show. She recently tweeted from the set amid the ongoing WGA writers strike , and a number of the picketers responded with some honest thoughts.

Many of Hollywood’s most notable scribes have put down their pens (or keyboards), as they seek better wages, working conditions and more amid the strike. However, American Horror Story and other productions overseen by TV mogul Ryan Murphy are still in production, per reports. Kim Kardashian’s Twitter post confirmed that when it comes to the long-running scary show. The star tweeted the message below while she was apparently working on the show:

Hi guys! I’m on set of AHS and we have some time between shots. What are you all up to????June 23, 2023 See more

In May, the SKIMS founder made headlines after she was spotted crossing the picket line in New York, where production on AHS has reportedly been taking place. Once news of the reality TV veteran’s actions became known, she received a considerable amount of blowback at the time. So when she posted about her experience this past week, a number of writers (civilly) condemned her post. When the 42-year-old star inquired about how other Twitter users were spending their time, comedy writer Jesse McLaren simply said :

Striking in support of my union.

Queen of the South and Kevin Hill alum Jorge A. Reyes also caught wind of the Kardashians star’s message. Like Jesse McLaren, Reyes was concise:

Striking in support of our union. Thanks for crossing our line.

Former Roswell, New Mexico writer Glenn Farrington was among the industry veterans on strike who responded to the post. He provided the same sentiment dropped by his peers while also calling out the star:

Getting as many WGA writers to head there and picket.

FANtasies and Animeme Rap Battles alum Dani Fernandez took a somewhat different approach. She invited Kim Kardashian to join her and others on the front lines:

I love horror 🔪 Kim would you like to join us on the picket lines? Both SAG and WGA is out there. Really great women like Annette Bening, Kerry Washington and Hannah Waddingham have been out with us. I'm sure you'd see the AHS writers too. You're welcome to join us!

Whether the mother of four actually sees – let alone accepts – that offer is anyone’s guess at this point. What can be said is that this point is that the reality TV vet is going to be starring on AHS Season 12 – which is subtitled Delicate – alongside Emma Roberts, Cara Delevingne, Matt Czuchry, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and more. The businesswoman’s casting has drawn mixed responses, as franchise veteran Patti LuPone wasn’t too thrilled about it. Though fellow alum Zachary Quino had nothing but kind words to say about the media personality after meeting her on the set of the new season.

The mixed thoughts on Kim Kardashian aside, it’s unclear when the public will even get to view this new season. It’ll be interesting to see how production continues to progress amid the strike and whether Kardashian will address her recent post.