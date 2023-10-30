Amid Joe Jonas’ Divorce From Sophie Turner, A TikTok Video Of Him Officiating His Bandmate’s Wedding During A Is Going Viral

Joe Jonas is one of several Hollywood A-listers who’s currently in the midst of dissolving a marriage. Over a month ago, it was reported that he and wife Sophie Turner were heading for divorce . Shortly after, Jonas and his estranged wife broke their silence , confirming that they had decided to part ways. There have been reports of drama between the two as they progressed through the legal proceedings, but the singer has simultaneously continued to tour with the Jonas Brothers. On that note, the frontman is going viral (again) after a TikTok video captured him officiating a bandmate’s wedding in the middle of a concert.

One of the members of the Jonas Brothers’ musical entourage is percussionist Molly Lopresti, who was the lucky person to tie the knot during the group’s performance in Anaheim on Sunday. In the TikTok video captured by user recessionobsession, Joe addressed the crowd and recalled recruiting Lopresti to join the band. He specifically remembered her saying that she wanted to be with them on tour but couldn’t because she was planning to marry her fiancée, Nick Sherm. Joe recalled having a conversation with his brothers to see if they could figure something out. Luckily, the “Cake by the Ocean” singer is an ordained minister and, with that, it was decided that he would marry them during a show.

On that note, during the Anaheim performance, he called upon Nick Shirm to approach the stage, and his percussionist fiancée would soon join him. They eventually exchanged vows and signified their union with a first dance set to the Jonas siblings’’ hit song “When You Look Me in the Eyes.” It was a lovely sight to behold, and you can see it in the video down below:

If that’s not a memorable wedding day, then I don’t know what is. Molly Lopresti seemed more than pleased with how everything turned out, as she took to Instagram to commemorate her big day. In the lovely post, she shared a clip from the ceremony and thanked her bandmate for making the arrangements. Check out the message below:

I can’t think of a more exciting way to tie the knot than in the middle of a massive concert. (Though I’m just hoping that the couple’s family, friends and loved ones were in attendance amongst the sea of people.) It was certainly considerate of the Devotion star to organize such a wonderful event. It’s wonderful to see the actor and singer celebrate love in such a big way despite what he’s been going through as of late.

Should insiders be believed, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have had a rocky road on the legal front. Jonas was reportedly the one who filed for the divorce and, per sources, the decision was “not easy” for the singer . However, the matter took a surprising turn when Turner sued her estranged husband for “wrongful retention,” involving their two young daughters. Weeks ago, the two spent eight hours in a meditation session , where they attempted to forge a custody agreement. They eventually landed a temporary solution .