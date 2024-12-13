Pete Davidson Gets Real About Handling Celebrity And His Dating Life Being Highly Publicized: 'I Got Hit On The Face With The Hollywood Shovel'
Pete Davidson has starred in a number of projects — with more coming to the 2025 movie calendar — in addition to his stand-up career and eight years on Saturday Night Live. But when you think about Davidson, all of those things may not be the first thing that comes to mind. Fans are simply obsessed with his dating life — the relationship with Kim Kardashian, the short-lived engagement to Ariana Grande and, most recently, the maybe-maybe not breakup with The Bachelor star Maria Georgas. The whole phenomenon has led Davidson to consider his priorities, and he got real about being “hit on the face with the Hollywood shovel.”
In an interview with W magazine, Pete Davidson discussed his efforts to stay out of the headlines, choosing instead to focus on “health, family, humility, being a good person, not being a drug addict,” etc. It hasn’t been an easy road, but the actor sounds grateful for where his experience with fame has gotten him, saying:
I’m not sure if having Kanye West declare civil war on him at the height of his romance with The Kardashians star was one of the blows from the metaphorical shovel, but it does sound like being known more for his relationships than for his work has taken its toll. He continued:
Pete Davidson’s love life has stayed in the headlines for years, with attention really ratcheting up in 2018 when he was engaged to Ariana Grande for five months before they split. He followed that up by dating Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber and Phoebe Dynevor before Kim Kardashian hosted Saturday Night Live and kissed Davidson during an Aladdin-themed sketch. The couple lasted about nine trauma-filled months, and he’s since been connected to Emily Ratajkowski, Chase Sui Wonders and Madelyn Cline.
Can he really blame us for being obsessed?
For those who do want to keep up with what Pete Davidson is doing on the screen, he’s got an upcoming horror movie called The Home, in addition to the upcoming A24 movie Wizards!, so hopefully 2025 will be a fulfilling year all around for him.
