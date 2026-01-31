Pete Davidson’s Origin For Baby’s Name Is Equal Parts Sweet And Also About Where He And Elsie Hewitt Did The Dirty

Pete Davidson is officially a dad following him and his partner Elsie Hewitt welcoming their first child into the world on December 12. The couple just talked about their decision to name their daughter Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson, and their inspiration runs the gamut between adorable and suggestive.

For one, the name of “Scottie” serves as a sweet tribute to Pete Davidson’s late father, Scott Davidson., who was a heroic New York City firefighter who died while responding to the terrorist attacks that happened on September 11, 2001. There’s one other reason why they landed on Scottie, per Davidson:

She was conceived in Scotland.

In an interview with Elite Daily, Davidson revealed that he and Elsie did the dirty and ultimately became pregnant with little Scottie after travelling to Scotland for a wedding for the musician Dave Navarro. Pete Davidson’s girlfriend Elsie Hewitt, who is an actress and model, also said this about landing on the name:

We went through so many different names, [but Scottie was] an early favorite. We always knew that was the one we were going to come back to, because it was the most meaningful. It's also so cute.

Just prior to Scottie’s birth, Pete Davidson said they were into giving their kid a “Staten Island Normal” name like “Mikey, Johnny, Tommy, Mark or Amy, Bridget, Maggie”. Ultimately, they did give their daughter a more gender-neutral name rather than going entirely traditional. The name literally means “from Scotland,” and well, that is technically her point of origin? Regarding the middle name, here’s what Hewitt said about its influence:

My middle name is Rose, and both of my sisters' middle names are also Rose, because my mom's maiden name had Rose in it. So I wanted to have a little special part of them in her name, too.

You can check out the couple's Instagram announcement about Scottie birth below:

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt are undoubtedly a lot more busy than usual taking care of their newborn. A month after welcoming Scottie, Hewitt did share their “first night out” since becoming parents. In the new interview, Davidson said becoming a dad has cured his “people-pleasing” and perfectionist tendencies, and Hewitt said she’s been “re-falling in love” with her partner since.

Pete Davidson doesn’t have his own social media, but he does have a weekly video podcast being shot out of his garage premiering for those with a Netflix subscription called The Pete Davidson Show starting on Friday, Jan. 30 at 12:01 a.m. PST. Perhaps we’ll get some fun baby updates there as he experiences parenthood for the first time. He’s also got a role in one of the upcoming 2026 movies: How To Rob A Bank coming out on September 4.