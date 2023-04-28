Britney Spears Dropped 7 Instagram Posts Yesterday That Included An F-Bomb, Crop Tops And A Flexible Baby

I think it would be fair to say that, over the past several years, Britney Spears has had an intriguing relationship with social media. She clearly enjoys using it, and has gone online to do everything from share videos of her dancing in bikini bottoms and crop tops that go viral and clips that show her without her wedding ring , to using her favorite sites to make a number of allegations against others in the Spears family . Lately, though, she’s been on a spree of more cheeky posts, and dropped seven just yesterday that include a F-bomb, crop tops and one incredibly flexible baby.

What Are Some of The Instagram Posts Britney Spears Just Dropped?

The pop star is famous for a lot of things, but something she’s become very well known for over the past couple of years is deleting her Instagram and leaving when things become too much for her, only to reappear on the site within days (leading to innumerable conspiracy theories ). So, let’s enjoy these posts while we have them, because she started yesterday’s Instagram posting tear with one of the wildest videos of a baby I’ve ever seen:

A post shared by River Red (@britneyspears) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

OK! For one thing, the “Circus” singer is correct that this kid can likely no longer be bound by the confines of a crib, especially one that allows for such gymnastic feats as the one shown to be performed on it. All the clip is missing is an Olympic-worthy dismount onto the floor, whereupon the child will then run (crawl?) right out of the bedroom door and, I’m guessing, into a job where they probably make some pretty nice money. Good for you, baby!

Many of the star’s posts tend to involve herself or her husband, but she’s also known for simply showing her followers things that she likes, and it’s clear that this is one of them. Such posts were a factor among the many things she dropped on us yesterday, with there also being an old photo of children playing and a picture of Sam Asghari holding an ear-shaped piece of lettuce up to his head present in her offerings.

However, Spears’ fans know that she loves to engage in some NSFW posting on occasion, and has shown off her body in a number of posts over the years (which it sounds like Asghari would prefer she didn’t do), but her recent spree saw her go a different route that she also enjoys, where there’s a tame photo, but a bit of some saucy language:

A post shared by River Red (@britneyspears) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Alright, this is a pretty obvious, F-bomb added reference to her first mega-hit, “...Baby One More Time,” but it’s anyone’s guess as to what prompted this, or what the photo has to do with her caption. Is Spears saying that she’s like a lady-Sherlock looking for signs everywhere? Is this even her in the photo? Someone help a sister out!

The Crossroads star wasn’t quite so mysterious in two of her other posts, which featured Spears in two different poses in the same outfit of tiny black shorts and a cute, white crop top with see through sleeves that appear to be adorned with little butterflies, as she holds a red rose:

A post shared by River Red (@britneyspears) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on