Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay Shares How She's Helping Brock Davies With His Ex After Past Domestic Violence Comes To Light
The Vanderpump Rules stars are seemingly hoping to change the difficult dynamic.
Without a doubt, the ninth season of Vanderpump Rules has shed a lot of light on Scheana Shay’s fiancé/father of her firstborn child, Brock Davies. Thanks to co-star Lala Kent, it's been revealed that Davies hasn't seen his two kids from a previous relationship in years. It's also been said that an incident occurred in which he supposedly slapped their mother, resulting in a domestic violence charge against him. According to Shay, though, she's been helping the situation move in a more positive direction.
So far as fans have seen on the hit Bravo show, Scheana Shay has mostly been on the defense about her beau’s past with her castmates. She even commented at one point in a confessional that there was evidently some bad blood with her and the ex because she named their daughter Summer, when Davies’ other daughter is named Winter. Nevertheless, the reality TV star told Us Weekly that she has been facilitating conversations of apparent healing between the two exes, saying:
Brock Davies reiterated in his own interview with Us Weekly that efforts are being made by him to resolve the past history. Supposedly, his ex specified in those conversations that he needed to fulfill his unpaid child support debt to really show he’s changing. Davies said that he is “nearly there” in doing so. From there, he hopes his two kids (who currently reside in his home country of Australia) will be amenable to seeing him again, since they have been raised by a stepdad in his absence. About showing their issues on Vanderpump Rules, Davies stated:
Amidst Brock Davies’ past seeping into the show, his co-star, Lala Kent, has since been faced with relationship issues of her own with Randall Emmett. Reportedly, the big wig producer cheated on the reality star, causing her to break up with him. The scandal has seemingly thrown her previous on-air comments about her ex-fiancé/father of her baby into a fascinating light of its own.
There's more drama still to come on Vanderpump Rules and, surprise, surprise, it supposedly has to do with Lala Kent. Which by extension, probably means Scheana Shay and Brock Davies are involved, too. To find out what happens, tune into Bravo on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST.
