Lala Kent’s Vanderpump Rules Co-Stars Share Honest Thoughts On Her Recent Breakup With Randall Emmett

It's been confirmed that, after being engaged for three years, Lala Kent and Randall Emmett have split. The circulating rumors suggest that Emmett cheated on the Vanderpump Rules star, prompting her to move out with their 8-month-old daughter. In her first statement on the situation, Kent didn't confirm or deny that cheating took place but did state her sole intent at the moment is to protect her child. Kent’s Bravo co-stars have since weighed in on the breakup with their own takes.

Technically, in the currently airing season of the reality show, Lala Kent is racking up on feuds. So far, she's gotten into heated arguments with co-stars Ariana Madix, Scheana Shay, Brock Davies, and Tom Sandoval. But despite the fact that Kent had harsh words for Shay and Davies’ relationship (concerning a previous domestic violence charge), they aren't returning the favor for Kent’s breakup with the Midnight in the Switchgrass producer Randall Emmett. In fact, Shay told Us Weekly:

When you go through a separation, it’s not easy, especially when a kid’s involved. I can’t even imagine. But [Lala] is a very strong woman and she’s going to be just fine…I want her to do what’s best for her. Right now, like, no, I think that they need some time apart…Of course, you would hope for any family to be back together [eventually], but right now, no, I think she just needs to focus on herself and her baby.

It's a slightly touchy and, not to mention, ironic situation. Vanderpump Rules is still reeling from the recent revelations that Brock Davies hasn't seen his kids from a prior relationship for years. Lala Kent made a pointed effort to have that history known to the cast and even admonished Scheana Shay that she needed to protect her newborn daughter as a result. When faced with pushback from Tom Sandoval about her needing to worry about her own relationship, Kent became very defensive and claimed that Randall Emmett was “a stand-up guy.”

The recent breakup has thrown a lot more of Lala Kent’s comments into a different light. Interestingly, she stated in a recent episode that she offered to not marry her ex-beau at all, so as to not have any legally binding scenario between them. Which has led to speculation that the two might have had an open relationship in some capacity. Bravo newcomer Brock Davies reflected about it all while chatting with Us Weekly, saying,

I think the truth needs to come out. I think somewhere in between each one of their stories is the truth. And are we going to get to know what that truth is? Probably not. So then it’s just kind of like, ‘Look, we gotta be supportive of our friends.’

Despite Brock Davies’ disagreements with Lala Kent on the show, it would seem that is hasn't totally ruined their friendship. He said that the cast is “very much a crazy, true mess of friends.” Scheana Shay's fiancé also noted that even if there is “awkwardness” amongst them, they tend to “fix” the issues and become “deeper glued” that way.

At the moment, though, things are definitely changing for Lala Kent. To see if she sheds more light on her relationship with Randall Emmett, tune into Vanderpump Rules on Bravo on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST.