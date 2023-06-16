Amy Robach And Andrew Shue's Kids Hang Out Again Following Parents' Split, Viral GMA Drama

The marriage between former GMA3: What You Need to Know co-host Amy Robach and Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue may have ended in dramatic fashion, but the same can’t be said for their respective children. The couple was married for 12 years before separating amid Robach’s alleged affair with GMA3 co-anchor T.J. Holmes , and despite their parents’ divorce, the stepsiblings have seemingly remained a family, posting photos from recent nights out on the town.

Amy Robach and Andrew Shue had no children with each other, but they were approaching Brady Bunch territory when they blended their families in 2010, as she has two daughters and he has three sons from previous marriages. Nineteen-year-old Wyatt Shue and Robach’s younger daughter, 17-year-old Annalise McIntosh, posted photos to their Instagram Stories (per Page Six ) that showed the siblings enjoying some beverages and live music as they doodled on the paper tablecloth in a crowded restaurant.

It’s really good to see that the kids don’t seem to have let their parents’ issues keep them from hanging out with each other. They did grow up together, after all, so there’s no reason that their parents’ divorce should mean they’re any less family than they ever were.

This restaurant outing wasn’t the only time the Shue boys have been out and about with Annalise and 21-year-old Ava McIntosh. Back in April the girls joined their stepbrothers Wyatt, Aidan, 24, and Nate Shue, 26, at Madison Square Garden for a Bruce Springsteen concert. Andrew Shue was in attendance too, and the Amy Robach-less family posted several photos to their social media accounts at the time. Page Six showed one pic in which Andrew and his sons stood with their arms around each other, and in another the girls joined the guys for a selfie.

Andrew Shue’s sons stood by him during the media storm that followed Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes ’ relationship being made public. As the GMA3 co-anchors vacationed together in Miami over the holidays, Nate Shue posted a photo to social media declaring the four Shue men “Riders on the Storm.” It’s unknown, however, where Amy Robach stands with her stepsons amid her new relationship.

It’s not just her and Andrew Shue’s children who are still on good terms with each other, but apparently her and T.J. Holmes’ ex-spouses as well. Marilee Fiebig and Shue have teamed up on a business venture with Axis Hats New York, the attorney announced recently on Instagram. Fiebig’s collaboration with Cathrine White on collegiate art pieces — with Shue serving as one of the five board members — is a move that at least one business expert thought might be a “revenge tactic,” for the couple to use their business success as a way to get back at their exes.