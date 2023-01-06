Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes Still Under Investigation At ABC, But Insider Claims There Have Been Other Ramifications

It’s been almost a month since Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were pulled from Good Morning America following allegations about their relationship. While ABC is still investigating the couple, an insider claims that there have already been other ramifications, specifically for Robach, explaining she has lost support from her coworkers.

A source explained to Radar Online that there are people who worked with the anchors as well as viewers of Good Morning America who want to see Amy Robach fired. Another source talked about how the morning news anchor hasn’t been able to reach a lot of her colleagues, saying:

She’s lost most of her friends and support inside the network. She’s brought scandal to a show the prides itself as a family program — and she also infuriated Robin Roberts who is the face of the show!

Robach’s calls are also reportedly being avoided by members of the news team who were close with the anchor, because they don’t want to be associated with the scandal.

Following the news that Robach and Holmes had been taken off the air, the ABC boss shared an update about the state of the situation. ABC News President Kim Godwin explained that there has been a lot of “distracting” coverage surrounding the topic, and the two would remain off the air pending the internal review.

It’s also been reported that various ABC employees allegedly have strong feelings about the situation. Reportedly, Robach’s 20/20 co-anchor and the nightly news host David Muir is “not having it.” Another source explained that “every anchor” is upset about the situation, because the two started a lot of drama that the journalists don’t want to “be associated with.”

As this investigation goes on, and stories continue to swirl about the state of Robach and Holmes’ relationship, people are really questioning if they’ll return to GMA . While unlikely to happen, it’s been reported that ABC may have reached out to Today’s Carson Daly and Jenna Bush Hager as possible replacements for the two former co-anchors.

Experts have also weighed in on the state of how the affair has affected ABC, and the likelihood of Robach and Holmes getting fired. A crisis manager explained this may have been a lesser issue at a different network. They explained that this is because the “standard of moral conduct” is probably higher due to ABC being owned by Disney. Whereas on a different network, they may have stayed on the air.

A legal expert also weighed in saying that if ABC fires Robach and Holmes they will probably have to pay for it. What that means is, it’s possible that the anchors’ contracts have clauses that will make it difficult or costly to fire them.

While there’s been quite a bit of alleged talk from inside the network, Robach and Holmes are still together, they spent the holidays in Miami . Both anchors broke up with their respective spouses months ago, and it’s unclear when Robach and Holmes became romantically involved. However, it’s clear now, that they are very much together.