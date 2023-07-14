Amy Robach’s Ex Andrew Shue Took A Page Out Of Her Playbook By Spending Big Money On A New Home Post-Split

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes appear to still be going strong, seven months since the now-former GMA3 co-hosts were revealed to be romantically involved. That’s a good thing, too, as they and their ex-spouses continue the work of separating their lives in order to move on to the next chapter. Robach, for instance, seemed to put some of her severance money from ABC News to good use by buying a new penthouse apartment in New York City, and now it looks like her ex-husband Andrew Shue has followed suit, with a big purchase of his own.

Months after Amy Robach dropped $2.3 million on a 2-bedroom apartment in downtown Manhattan, Andrew Shue is reported to have spent $3.2 million on a large estate in New Jersey, per The Sun . At 92 acres, the Melrose Place actor’s new digs are probably too big to be called a bachelor pad, but that’s likely just fine with Shue, as it appears his family has already been enjoying the land. Nate Shue posted a photo to Instagram of horses that the source reports to be on his dad’s new property:

A post shared by NATE SHUE (@nathanielshue) A photo posted by on

Yes, that’s right — Andrew Shue’s sprawling new property includes a horse farm. The estate, which reportedly was purchased in April, includes an 1800s Victorian main home with 3 bedrooms, a covered porch and updated amenities. There’s also a second home — a 2-bedroom stone house that dates back to the 18th century. The Sun reports that “Serenity” is the theme of the secluded New Jersey property, and that likely sounds pretty lovely, given what the family has been through this year.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes each separated from their respective spouses — Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig — last summer after 12 years of marriage, and it was learned in late November that the GMA3 co-anchors were involved in a workplace affair . The couple was in the headlines for months, as ABC conducted an investigation into possible contract violations, ultimately deciding to part ways with the longtime employees.

In February, following their dismissal, Amy Robach purchased a $2.3 million penthouse apartment with panoramic views of NYC, including the Empire State Building, a private terrace and a bathroom with soaking tub and spa-like shower. Just a few months later, in May, it was reported that T.J. Holmes was moving in , as the lease on his own Manhattan digs was up this summer.

As Amy Robach and Andrew Shue appear to be moving forward with their lives, T.J. Holmes remains in divorce negotiations with his estranged wife Marilee Fiebig. The immigration law attorney — who, interestingly, also recently went into business with Shue — is allegedly gearing up for a tough battle, with sources saying Holmes’ ex is “going to try and take him for everything he’s worth.”