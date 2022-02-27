How To Watch The Despicable Me Movies Streaming

Despicable Me was a huge break for Illumination Studios as well as Universal Pictures when it first released back in 2010. That’s right. The first movie is going to be a tween this year in 2022 and I can hardly believe it.

Regardless, after all this time, four movies out, and so much Minion merchandise I think I may be dizzy, the Despicable Me series has been a game-changer for animated movies, creating a franchise that everyone from kids to adults love. If you’re looking for a cute movie night and want to binge through every single one available right now, check out where you can watch the Despicable Me movies, including Minions.

Despicable Me (2010)

The one that started it all. Released in 2010 and starring the lovable Steve Carell , Despicable Me follows a criminal mastermind in his ultimate plan, using a trio of orphan girls that will help him move it along. But what he doesn’t know is that as soon as he adopts them, they truly begin to change his life for the better.

There’s something so sweet about the first Despicable Me movie, and I for one adore watching it every single time, whether that’s with my own father or just by myself. You can’t not love a father’s love for their daughters - especially ones that are so cute here.

Despicable Me 2 (2013)

Looks like the little girls want to give Gru some love. In Despicable Me 2, Gru is recruited by super spies to try and fight against villains after becoming the world’s best super-dad - but his mission is complicated when his little girls start to scheme and get him to be with another agent, Lucy.

Everyone needs to find love eventually, whether that’s with someone else or yourself, and Gru meets his match in this movie. But, I mean, when Kristen Wiig is voicing the character, it’s hard not to love them.

Minions (2015)

In Minions, we find out the origin story behind those little yellow monsters that Gru employs, specifically following three of them called Stuart, Kevin and Bob, as they try to serve Scarlett Overkill, who is meant to be the evilest villain ever ( voiced by Sandra Bullock ).

Look, I know that the minions are everywhere. They haunt my nightmares with their bananas and one-eye stares, but at the end of the day, they’re still pretty dang cute and their origin story is actually a lot of fun. For those who haven’t seen this film, check it out. I love the little Easter Eggs they put in there that reference the Despicable Me films.

Despicable Me 3 (2017)

The latest entry in the Despicable Me series. Despicable Me 3 follows Gru after he is fired from the Anti-Villain League, and now has to find a new purpose in life that has nothing to do with crime-fighting or scheming - that is, until he meets his long-lost twin brother, Dru, and teams up with him to take down Balthazar, an evil villain threatening the world.

I’ve always personally liked Despicable Me 3 just because I love hearing the banter between the different voices of Gru and Dru, both of which are Carell’s voice. Their dynamic is hilarious.

Once You Finished Streaming The Despicable Me Movies…

You thought that we weren’t getting any more Despicable Me movies? Think again. It’s finally been revealed that Despicable Me 4 will be coming to theaters in 2024, so you better catch up on this family beforehand. What exactly will happen in this movie ? We don’t know for sure yet, but we bet it’ll be good.

Can’t wait that long? Don’t worry, Minions: The Rise of Gru is coming to theaters this summer as part of all the new movie releases in 2022, where you’ll get to see young Gru get to know the minions we all know about now.

Something else you might enjoy is that there are plenty of Minion short films that are available to rent, so if you could possibly want to watch more Minion mayhem, be sure to check out these shorts for your viewing pleasure:

This series has truly changed the world of animation and I can’t wait to see it return. But I’m sure that no matter what, you’ll enjoy re-watching these classics whenever you please. Happy watching!