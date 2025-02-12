90 Day: The Last Resort's Rob Responds After Sophie Accuses Him Of Having Affair With Another Man

Warning! The following may contain spoilers that ruin the result of 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2. Stream the season with a Max subscription and read at your own risk!

Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra's most explosive episode yet took place in the latest 90 Day: The Last Resort installment and while I initially zeroed in on the fact Biniyam Shibre was in the Super Bowl halftime show the night prior, many others in the fandom have been talking about the big accusations being thrown around online. In particular, Sophie had a lot to say concerning cheating allegations during her latest televised fight with Rob , and they included the claim that he had an affair with another man.

While Sophie and Rob are married during 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2, they haven't lived together since they appeared in the previous spinoff Happily Ever After Season 8. We've known for a while that they split up, and now Sophie shared some alleged details about what she really found on Rob's phone that led to their massive argument in the latest episode. True or not, I don't expect to see these two still be a couple should they appear in another spinoff on the 2025 TV schedule.

Sophie Publicly Accused Rob Of Cheating With Another Man During Their Marriage

Sophie and Rob's previous appearances on 90 Day Fiancé have featured storylines in which she caught him having sexual conversations with other women, so it was easy to assume the drama brought up in 90 Day: The Last Resort's "Last Blow" was tied to another incident with a woman. As fans reacted to an online clip uploaded by the show, taking sides in who was right for the argument, Sophie showed up and explained why she didn't show her "receipts" when challenged by Rob to (via Reddit):

I was protecting this man is why I didn't want to show receipts to embarrass him, but I actually saw texts showing he was sexually involved with a man while he was with me and idc to protect him anymore. That man hates me bc he is gay and can't accept it and takes his anger out on me and is abusive towards me because of that. And he sent himself that text 2 years prior during an argument. he literally knows wtf that situation is. I'm tired of this man being protected he is a very sick individual.

Sophie's allegation will come as a shock to 90 Day Fiancé viewers, who previously had no reason to question Rob's sexuality previously. This wouldn't be the first time she's made allegations about Rob that fans didn't expect from him, as she previously shared a video of him shouting at her prior to this season's release. Fans criticized the video for lacking context and editing to where it seemed intentional that Sophie wouldn't be accused of any wrongdoing. For now, we can only stress this accusation is not a matter of fact, and Rob has already heavily disputed it.

What Rob Had To Say About Sophie's Accusations

Rob was quick to respond to Sophie's allegations and sent a response to the popular Instagram account @90DayFianceUpdate. He addressed the accusations that he was physically violent to Sophie before transitioning to the claims she made about him being with another man:

1st thing I will say is I've never hit a woman in my life. Not ever. I'm also not gay, at all. It's 2025, I wouldn't need to hide it, and I'd be a lot more successful in Hollywood if I were, trust me. But it's just not me.

Rob seems to be shutting down any speculation he had an affair with a man. The reality star added that he wouldn't need to be closeted in 2025, because that would only help his hopeful career as a Hollywood star.

Rob continued his statement pointing out Sophie's various wrongdoings from their relationship, including going out clubbing during their marriage. He said that in spite of all that he tried to make things work, and he's upset she'd go to such lengths to defend herself after being called out on 90 Day: The Last Resort:

Our season of Happily Ever After was filmed after all of this. I knew I was wrong for ways I had treated her. That's why I put up with so much to try and make it up to her. But this, in response to having ONE receipt for an accusation, is just wrong.

Whatever the truth is in this 90 Day Fiancé drama, one thing remains clear to me as a longtime fan. Rob and Sophie are not great together as a couple, and I can only hope that, for both of their sakes, they've decided to go their separate ways. I don't think any therapy they did in The Last Resort Season 2 took, and it would be nice if they could leave their anger toward each other off the internet.

90 Day: The Last Resort airs on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Hopefully, Rob and Sophie can be more civil toward each other online, but as the episodes continue, I wouldn't be surprised if more allegations and accusations start popping up online.