As Candace Cameron Bure's First GAF Movie Airs Amidst Controversy, Hallmark Actor Talks The Media Not Getting What She's Really Like

Candace Cameron Bure generated some serious controversy when she shared comments on Great American Family’s current creative direction. The actress more specifically made headlines when she stated that the network would mainly focus on “traditional marriage” within its content and not highlight LGBTQ+ relationships and storylines. Since then, a number of actors have since come out in opposition to her point of view. However, there are also those who’ve come to her defense and, ahead of the premiere of Bure’s first GAF movie, Hallmark alum Paul Greene spoke out in support of her. In fact, Greene even argues that the media doesn’t understand what she’s really like.

Paul Greene starred on Hallmark’s When Calls the Heart and appeared in a number of the channel’s original movies. So he’s quite familiar with Candace Cameron Bure, who left the network for GAF earlier this year. Like many people, Greene saw the comments that Bure made, and he doesn’t think they paint an accurate picture of who she is. He also claims that the Wall Street Journal, who Bure shared the statements with, left out “important parts of what she said”:

She is the most amazing person. I’ve said this about Lori Loughlin when things came up with her. They are my friends, and if they are going through whatever they are going through, I’m going to stand by them as their friends. From what I know about Candace, none of what they say in the media recently makes any sense or is true. They left out important parts of what she said [to The Wall Street Journal] and who she is. I know who she is. At her heart. Her friend and manager are a part of the LGBTQ community. She is amazing. She is loving to all people. Whatever she chooses to produce is her choice, and I don’t judge her for that.

Despite all of this, Candace Cameron Bure was defended by her daughter , Natasha Bure, who called out the media and cancel culture in the process. GAF star Trevor Donovan also weighed in and said that “people should be and believe what they want, as long as they are kind and accepting of others.” Donovan stated that “no matter who you love, no matter what your race or religion is, you matter” and also said that after knowing Bure a few months, he’s found her to be “kind, and passionate about her faith.” The latter portion seems to line up with what Paul Greene went on to share during his interview with TV Insider :

I don’t agree with everything she does, and I don’t disagree with everything she does. I just wish the media was fair enough to put in her whole statement. That’s what people need to know. That Candace truly loves people. The news media drives me nuts because they leave out important parts. They do it all the time for clickbait. That is what is happening to Candace. That’s from my perspective.

The actor appears to be well aware of the fact that he himself could receive blowback for his opinion on the matter. Though it seems he’s not aiming to back down from his stance:

I have so many friends that are gay. They may get upset I’m not coming out against her, but I’m not because she is my friend. And I know her heart. People are so divided, and there is so much money to be made on division. I just wish we can all come together. We also have to remember there is a real person on the other side, whether it’s Lori or Candace. They are human beings there. They bring real joy and are compassionate. When you look at social media, people are so cruel. How Candace has responded with so much love. It just shows you who she is.

When Candace Cameron Bure explained her quotes , she said that she has “great love and affection for all people” and that “it absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone.” She also claimed that “the media is often seeking to divide us” amid the “toxic climate in our culture.” How long the star continues to receive backlash for what she said remains to be seen. However, it’s a safe bet that celebrities like Paul Greene and fans who avidly watch her movies are going to continue to give her the benefit of the doubt.

Her first Great American Family movie, A Christmas… Present, airs tonight, Sunday, November 27 at 8 p.m. ET.