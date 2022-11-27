As Candace Cameron Bure's First GAF Movie Airs Amidst Controversy, Hallmark Actor Talks The Media Not Getting What She's Really Like
Another star is defending Candace Cameron Bure.
Candace Cameron Bure generated some serious controversy when she shared comments on Great American Family’s current creative direction. The actress more specifically made headlines when she stated that the network would mainly focus on “traditional marriage” within its content and not highlight LGBTQ+ relationships and storylines. Since then, a number of actors have since come out in opposition to her point of view. However, there are also those who’ve come to her defense and, ahead of the premiere of Bure’s first GAF movie, Hallmark alum Paul Greene spoke out in support of her. In fact, Greene even argues that the media doesn’t understand what she’s really like.
Paul Greene starred on Hallmark’s When Calls the Heart and appeared in a number of the channel’s original movies. So he’s quite familiar with Candace Cameron Bure, who left the network for GAF earlier this year. Like many people, Greene saw the comments that Bure made, and he doesn’t think they paint an accurate picture of who she is. He also claims that the Wall Street Journal, who Bure shared the statements with, left out “important parts of what she said”:
Despite all of this, Candace Cameron Bure was defended by her daughter, Natasha Bure, who called out the media and cancel culture in the process. GAF star Trevor Donovan also weighed in and said that “people should be and believe what they want, as long as they are kind and accepting of others.” Donovan stated that “no matter who you love, no matter what your race or religion is, you matter” and also said that after knowing Bure a few months, he’s found her to be “kind, and passionate about her faith.” The latter portion seems to line up with what Paul Greene went on to share during his interview with TV Insider:
The actor appears to be well aware of the fact that he himself could receive blowback for his opinion on the matter. Though it seems he’s not aiming to back down from his stance:
When Candace Cameron Bure explained her quotes, she said that she has “great love and affection for all people” and that “it absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone.” She also claimed that “the media is often seeking to divide us” amid the “toxic climate in our culture.” How long the star continues to receive backlash for what she said remains to be seen. However, it’s a safe bet that celebrities like Paul Greene and fans who avidly watch her movies are going to continue to give her the benefit of the doubt.
Her first Great American Family movie, A Christmas… Present, airs tonight, Sunday, November 27 at 8 p.m. ET.
