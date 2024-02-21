Chicago Med's S. Epatha Merkerson Talks What's 'Important' About Goodwin Turning To Dr. Charles For Help In New Episode
Goodwin's personal struggles are crossing over into the hospital in new episode of Chicago Med.
Chicago Med entered a new era in the 2024 TV schedule with Season 9 as the first without Will Halstead, and there is no shortage of fresh stories to tell. Prior to the show taking a brief break, Goodwin discovered that something was very wrong with her ex-husband, and NBC's hit medical drama is picking up on that plot in the next new episode on February 21. S. Epatha Merkerson, who has played Sharon Goodwin from the beginning, spoke with CinemaBlend about what's ahead and why Dr. Charles is an ideal source of support.
In the most recent episode (available streaming via Peacock Premium subscription), Goodwin discovered that an accident involving her ex and their grandson was actually due to Bert suffering from some kind of issue with his memory that was already causing damage. In the new installment of Chicago Med on February 21, called "I Make A Promise, I Will Never Leave You," S. Epatha Merkerson's character will call on Dr. Charles to evaluate Bert.
When I spoke with the actress, she weighed in on whether Goodwin goes to Charles because he's a friend or because he's the right man for the job, and she previewed what's "important" about the choice:
Not many relationships in One Chicago go back nearly as far as Goodwin and Charles, to the point that a lot of the years of their friendship predate Chicago Med itself. As Merkerson pointed out, Charles has also had a friendship with Bert, which is an important distinction for this sticky situation.
Of course, Goodwin calling on Dr. Charles for help comes after she avoided thinking that anything could be seriously wrong with Bert in the previous episode. It wasn't until Tara came to her mom with video proof that she understood the gravity of the situation. S. Epatha Merkerson shared her thoughts on why her character wanted to avoid the idea of a serious medical problem for her ex:
For all that Goodwin has moved on and seems to have an incredibly healthy new relationship this season, she and Bert will always be tied together due to their shared kids and grandkids. With his arrival for treatment in her hospital in the latest episode, there was no avoiding him... and she had plenty of resources at her disposal. When I asked how complicated this situation is for Goodwin with her personal and family life being brought into her workplace, Merkerson shared:
Goodwin was actually attempting to move past some of her preference for privacy in Season 9, when she decided that it was time to go public with her new relationship, and showrunners Andrew Schneider and Diane Frolov listed that romance as one of the surprises for the ninth season. Accepting her personal life into her hospital due to Bert's health presumably isn't what she had in mind with opening up!
The episode that sheds light on Goodwin's tricky situation airs on Wednesday, February 21 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. For now, check out the promo for what's to come:
One Chicago is still going strong in 2024. As always, Chicago Med opens Wednesday nights on NBC at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Chicago Fire at 9 p.m. ET and Chicago P.D. – which is about to deliver a big episode for Kevin Atwater – at 10 p.m. ET. All three shows are also available streaming on Peacock.
CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television.
