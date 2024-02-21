Chicago Med's S. Epatha Merkerson Talks What's 'Important' About Goodwin Turning To Dr. Charles For Help In New Episode

Chicago Med entered a new era in the 2024 TV schedule with Season 9 as the first without Will Halstead, and there is no shortage of fresh stories to tell. Prior to the show taking a brief break, Goodwin discovered that something was very wrong with her ex-husband, and NBC's hit medical drama is picking up on that plot in the next new episode on February 21. S. Epatha Merkerson, who has played Sharon Goodwin from the beginning, spoke with CinemaBlend about what's ahead and why Dr. Charles is an ideal source of support.

In the most recent episode (available streaming via Peacock Premium subscription), Goodwin discovered that an accident involving her ex and their grandson was actually due to Bert suffering from some kind of issue with his memory that was already causing damage. In the new installment of Chicago Med on February 21, called "I Make A Promise, I Will Never Leave You," S. Epatha Merkerson's character will call on Dr. Charles to evaluate Bert.

When I spoke with the actress, she weighed in on whether Goodwin goes to Charles because he's a friend or because he's the right man for the job, and she previewed what's "important" about the choice:

I believe it's a combination. I think what we've shown in the past nine seasons is that these two characters have the utmost trust in one another and they have seen each other through over forty years of friendship and that means a lot. And if you say something, if Sharon says something to Charles, there's a history that comes with that, that he understands and vice versa. So yeah, I think she would immediately go to him, especially with Bert because he and Bert were good friends as well. It wasn't just the fact that we work together, but these two men had a friendship, [and] that's important. It's easier for her to go to Dr. Charles and say, 'Hey, listen, you know who this guy is,' and Bert can be really irascible, so it's great for her to have someone that can level that out. That's a no-brainer that she would go to Charles.

Not many relationships in One Chicago go back nearly as far as Goodwin and Charles, to the point that a lot of the years of their friendship predate Chicago Med itself. As Merkerson pointed out, Charles has also had a friendship with Bert, which is an important distinction for this sticky situation.

(Image credit: George Burns Jr/NBC)

Of course, Goodwin calling on Dr. Charles for help comes after she avoided thinking that anything could be seriously wrong with Bert in the previous episode. It wasn't until Tara came to her mom with video proof that she understood the gravity of the situation. S. Epatha Merkerson shared her thoughts on why her character wanted to avoid the idea of a serious medical problem for her ex:

If we think of all the instances where Bert has been present, there's always been something negative. He comes with problems. She hasn't been around him, but her children have and she really finds out about this from our daughter Tara. It's more pain in the butt for Sharon. She just can't seem to shake this man who comes to her consistently with issues. But at this point, I think she's concerned for her daughter and how her daughter is feeling about what's going on. So she has to open up and accept him into her world again, because he cares for her children and if her children have an issue or are concerned about something, then she's going to be concerned. And so we'll see what happens with with Bert.

For all that Goodwin has moved on and seems to have an incredibly healthy new relationship this season, she and Bert will always be tied together due to their shared kids and grandkids. With his arrival for treatment in her hospital in the latest episode, there was no avoiding him... and she had plenty of resources at her disposal. When I asked how complicated this situation is for Goodwin with her personal and family life being brought into her workplace, Merkerson shared:

I think it happens with all of us, that sometimes you just can't help it and these are situations where they come to the place they're most comfortable. I mean, certainly there are other hospitals in Chicago they can go to, but why go to a hospital where you know no one when you can go to one where the person you know, runs the hospital? So it's a comfort zone for them, and she has to accept it. It is what it is and as private as Sharon Goodwin wants to be, she has to deal with these issues in a somewhat public arena.

Goodwin was actually attempting to move past some of her preference for privacy in Season 9, when she decided that it was time to go public with her new relationship, and showrunners Andrew Schneider and Diane Frolov listed that romance as one of the surprises for the ninth season. Accepting her personal life into her hospital due to Bert's health presumably isn't what she had in mind with opening up!

The episode that sheds light on Goodwin's tricky situation airs on Wednesday, February 21 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. For now, check out the promo for what's to come:

One Chicago is still going strong in 2024. As always, Chicago Med opens Wednesday nights on NBC at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Chicago Fire at 9 p.m. ET and Chicago P.D. – which is about to deliver a big episode for Kevin Atwater – at 10 p.m. ET. All three shows are also available streaming on Peacock.