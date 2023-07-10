As Kanye West Remains With Wife Bianca Censori, A Psychic Weighs In On Why He Started Dating Her
What drew Ye to his latest partner?
Kanye West has had many romantic partners over the years, with his most famous one arguably being Kim Kardashian. The rapper finalized his divorce from Kardashian in 2022, though, and he’s since moved on with another woman. For the past few months, all eyes have been on the relationship between West and Bianca Censori, who he (unofficially) married earlier this year. The development was definitely surprising to a lot of people, and there are still a number of variables that the public is unaware of. That hasn’t stopped people from sharing their two cents, though, as a psychic just weighed in on why West was prompted to start dating Censori in the first place.
The 46-year-old musician has a bit of history with his latest lady, as Bianca Censori was previously an architectural designer for his Yeezy brand. They’d apparently known each other for a while (and Kim Kardashian allegedly couldn’t stand her). It’s unclear as to what initiated the romantic sparks between the two, but at least one person believes that there’s a spiritual component to the pairing. Celebrity psychic and body language consultant Inbaal Honigman noted Ye’s astrological sign and asserted that a certain Tarot card could help explain his attraction to Censori:
So based on what she shared with The Mirror, the Grammy winner’s spirit is simply drawn to his partner’s. I suppose there are just some people you just feel a connection with. But then again, Ye is a tedious individual, so one could also argue that he possibly does have an explanation for hooking up with his woman. But regardless of what kickstarted the romance, the couple does seem happy.
From the outside looking in, there doesn’t seem to be any true rhyme or reason as to why Kanye West links up with a given person. I mean, I’m not sure anyone could’ve predicted that in 2022, he’d (briefly) date Uncut Gems alum Julia Fox, who essentially packed up her life to be with him. And months later, he hooked up with Instagram model Chaney Jones, who was quickly dubbed a Kim Kardashian look alike by fans. What’s even trickier to predict than West’s actual mates are the durations of the relationships. As for this latest one, Inbaal Honigman believes it could be built to last:
There may be some validity to that latter point. A source previously mentioned that Kanye West’s fashion work has been influenced by Bianca Censori. And since that news came to light, Censori has worked on a few clothing campaigns, even rocking nothing but body tape for one particular photoshoot. So maybe she’s simply West’s muse? Only the mogul himself can say that for sure, and it’ll be intriguing to see if he does indeed ever choose to open up about how he got together with his Mrs.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Covering superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. I eat more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
Most Popular
By Riley Utley
By Erik Swann
By Mick Joest