Insider Boldly Proclaims Kim Kardashian Has Hated Kanye's New Wife For Years

It would be an understatement to say that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s relationship over the past several years has been incredibly complex. After Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021, she and West engaged in a lengthy legal battle, during which the starlet was declared legally single. Since the two settled on an agreement this past November, they’re seemingly looking to move on to the next phases of their lives. West has apparently done that in a big way, as reports claim that the mystery blonde he was just spotted with is his wife. And according to one bold insider, Kardashian has hated her for years.

At some point, Kanye West – who’d been seemingly laying low as of late amid a new lawsuit – apparently married longtime Yeezy employee Bianca Censori. Shortly after the news was reported, a source claimed that Kim Kardashian has strongly disliked Censori for years and without any obvious reason. The person specifically told Page Six that “Kim hates her.” Per additional sources, it’s also been claimed that West’s employees were aware of Kardashian’s purported disdain for Censori, an architectural designer. When providing one supposed reason for the friction, the insider said:

She’s pretty. And Kim hates pretty girls.

It must be stressed that these claims must be taken with a grain of salt at the moment. Historically, the SKIMS founder has remained publicly silent when it comes to the women that her ex-husband has dated since their split. Recent self-love-oriented social media posts from the reality TV veteran would also suggest that she’s not concerned with her former spouse’s personal or professional dealings. One message, which she shared to her Instagram stories, states that she’s entering a new season in her life:

(Image credit: Instagram)

As for Kanye West (who formally goes by Ye), he now appears to be engaged in yet another post-Kardashian romance, though this is the first time that one has involved a ring. He’s been with a number of women in the nearly two years since he and his former wife split, from model Vinetria to Uncut Gems alum Julia Fox, who’s since said that her relationship with West hurt her career . The rapper notably also dated Chaney Jones, who many viewed as a Kim look-alike . (Jones herself asserted that she couldn’t see the resemblance between herself and the business mogul.)

While Kim Kardashian hasn’t bashed any of her ex’s new loves over the past year or so, the same isn’t exactly the case with Ye. The Grammy winner heavily criticized Kardashian’s relationship with Pete Davidson in 2022, even declaring “civil war” on the comedian. After months of heckling the SNL alum, the songwriter seemingly ended his feud with Kardashian and her beau. Yet when they broke up, he returned to social media to roast Davidson – a move that Kardashian was reportedly not happy about.

It’s very likely that Kim Kardashian won’t be taking similar shots, based on the way that she operates. Nevertheless, these reports of her hating Bianca Censori are worth examining and, if they are true, it’ll be interesting to see how Kardashian continues to co-parent with West as his new marriage progresses.