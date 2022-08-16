As New Romance Blooms, Ryan Seacrest Explains Why Marriage And Kids Aren’t A Focus

As one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors, Ryan Seacrest is something of a hopeless romantic after being in several long-term relationships during his rise to prominence through America Idol and as a talk show host. The TV and radio personality recently went public with his relationship with model Aubrey Paige after a year of rumors, and with each romance that comes around, Seacrest is inevitably asked about whether he and his girlfriend will end up married with children. But even now, the American Idol host explained why marriage and kids aren’t in focus for him in the way that they are for others.

The TV host offered up his take on marriage and offspring while on his talk show Live with Kelly and Ryan. The subject came up as guest host Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Lisa Rinna mentioned it was time for the 47-year-old TV producer to put a ring on it, and that proclamation prompted Ryan Seacrest to give his take on his current relationship, after almost coughing up his water. In his words:

I'm happy. I'm happy in the present moment. I don't think about anything else. Why push it?

Seacrest appears to be comfortable and safe regarding where his and Paige’s relationship is at right now. He seems to be in a place where he wants to take his time and not rush into a long-life commitment. But Lisa Rinna wasn’t satisfied with his response as she brought up his want for kids. Ryan Seacrest didn’t waver in his stance as he spoke about his family filling that need right now.

I think having kids at the right time would be great. I have a fantastic family, a very small family. I have a niece, [my sister] Meredith has a daughter. My parents have been married 52 and a half years, so that's a high bar. So that's in my head.

The TV producer knows children are a full-time commitment and wants to wait for the right time. Of course, having parents who’ve been married for 52 years would create some high expectations cocnerning any woman who comes into Seacrest’s courtshipping orbit. Children are obviously a lifelong commitment, but marriage isn’t something to gamble with either. He takes both seriously, and these life-changing moments appear to be a one-and-done deal for him. Only time will tell if Ryan Seacrest finds that with Aubrey Paige.

You can check out the interview clip below:

Before he and Paige made their red-carpet debut as a couple earlier this year, the TV and radio personality dated Dancing with the Stars alum Julianne Hough in 2010 before they called it quits in 2013. Ryan Seacrest was attached to model Shayna Taylor from 2017 to 2020 before he started reportedly dating Audrey Paige in 2021. Right now, it appears the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host is taking things slow with his current girlfriend. All this comes on the heels of him announcing last year he made plans to slow down and spend more time with his family after his departure from E!'s red-carpet coverage.

While Ryan Seacrest had called back on his TV appearances, that doesn’t mean the work has stopped. Seacrest is still hosting Live with Kelly and Ryan alongside Kelly Ripa on weekday mornings with his primetime gig American Idol returning in Spring 2023. He reportedly has a big TV goal in mind with plans to produce and star in a food show, but until that happens, he's currently serving as executive producer on Hulu’s The Kardashians. In the meantime, check out all the new and returning TV shows happening in the remainder of 2022.