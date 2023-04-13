Baywatch’s Donna D’Errico Defends Her Lingerie Photoshoot After Getting Called 'Raunchy' Over See-Through Look

Former Baywatch star and current OnlyFans boss lady Donna D'Errico wowed the Internet a few months ago when she shared a photo in a bikini at 55. While most were impressed she's maintained her physique over the years, she dealt with some trolls as well, but decided to continue to live her social media life exactly how she wanted. All was well until someone called her lingerie shoot this week "raunchy." She didn't take it lying down.

If you saw the shoot in question, the video she posted featured D’Errico in a red two-piece look lounging in a car and giving a sort of Fast and Furious vibe. (I have no idea if that was her gist, but with Fast X coming out later this year it felt pretty timely.) The see-through look has been popular recently, and it was only a matter of time before D’Errico tried it out.

The image rolled around the Internet and landed Ms. D’Errico a slew of comments from fans who mentioned feedback such as, “This is a great way to start my week. Thank you.” Another joked it was hard to pay attention to the sports car when the actress was in view, writing, “Car? Where??” The press surrounding the photo was not quite as positive with one outlet calling the photo “raunchy,” an adjective the Baywatch star later called out. Here's the full comment:

Baywatch's Donna D'Errico, 55, wows in red lingerie after slamming critics 'too old' jibe. Baywatch star Donna D'Errico looked better than ever as she took to Instagram to show off her incredible figure in a short raunchy video .

Celebrities are Internet users too, and after seeing the post Donna D’Errico took to Instagram Stories to slam the commentary, saying she was simply “sitting in a car."

(Image credit: Donna D'Errico)

There has seemingly been a discrepancy between how some actresses who have chosen to ‘free the nipple” (like Florence Pugh) in recent months have been compared to others. I don’t remember that actress or others ever getting called “raunchy” by critics for their fashion moments by the press, though it is worth noting Pugh specifically did have to deal with trolls after her sheer Valentino dress went viral.

This isn’t the first time D’Errico has been slammed for her fashion choices , as noted prior. The star previously went viral after she chose to wear a bikini on her social media and someone told her she was “too old” for it. She has since chosen to rock similar looks myriad times. She even threw back to her red Baywatch era suit for her 55th birthday last month.

She’s moved past the criticism and has chosen to wear what she’s comfortable in and post about it online, but that hasn’t stopped the commentary regarding some of her fashion choices. As Halle Berry recently said on her own nude post from a few days ago though, if you don't like it, you can always just get off her page.