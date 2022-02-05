Below Deck's Wes O'Dell Shares More Insight About His Fight With Rayna Lindsey Over Racial Slur
By Lauren Vanderveen published
Apparently, the Below Deck newcomer has a gripe with how things were handled in Season 9.
The finale for Below Deck's Season 9 shenanigans came with a ton of drama. It was the last crew night off. Rayna Lindsey had been quietly stewing over her co-star Heather Chase’s use of a racial slur for some time but couldn't hold it in any longer. The two got into huge argument, resulting in Chase getting down on her knees for forgiveness, which eventually turned into a fight between Lindsey and Wes O’Dell when he tried to diffuse the situation. Now O’Dell (who was, for the most part, content on the sidelines this season) is sharing more insight about what went down.
For context, Rayna Lindsey and Wes O’Dell were the only Black main castmates in this season. Yet Lindsey angrily accused O’Dell during the finale of not being Black and not understanding her ire toward Heather Chase in the moment. (O’Dell's father is technically white and his mother is Black, making him biracial, but he identifies with being Black.) While on the Gangplank Report podcast, the Below Deck deckhand stated that Lindsey's remarks were “hurtful.” Not because they questioned his Blackness, but for how quickly she turned on him. He said,
Despite Rayna Lindsey’s claims to the contrary, Wes O’Dell was firm to the podcast that he knows first-hand why the racial slur is inappropriate. He said he witnessed a lot amidst splitting his time between St. Thomas and the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina and other parts of the South while growing up. About the finale fight, the Below Deck newcomer shared that he was still grappling with learning the context of Heather Chase’s use of the N-word, which was drunkenly singing a song lyric. O'Dell continued,
O’Dell explained further that that he doesn't accept nor agree with hateful speech or actions. But the Bravo star claimed that he would have approached it differently than Rayna Lindsey, who he says has never apologized about the comments made specifically toward him.
Following the controversial slur airing on the show, Heather Chase released an apology on social media for what she said, with Rayna Lindsey adding on her accounts how difficult the season was for her. Likewise, first officer Eddie Lucas later admitted that he tried to have Chase fired from the yacht (although it was never shown on-screen).
This makes for the second, back-to-back season of the franchise to deal with issues beyond the normal hookup drama. Fans will get to hear the final say on the matter when the Below Deck reunion premieres on February 7 on Bravo in the 2022 TV schedule.
Freelance writer. Favs: film history, reality TV, astronomy, French fries.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.