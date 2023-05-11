Beyoncé Wore A Gold Bodysuit With Some Strategically Placed Hands For Her Renaissance Tour

Beyoncé officially started her Renaissance. Much like Taylor Swift and her Eras Tour, ​​Beyoncé’s tour has been highly anticipated, and of course, now that it has started, she slayed. The megastar took the stage in Stockholm, Sweden to kick off her global journey, and let’s just say it was iconic, and it showed the BeyHive that this concert was worth the wait. While the setlist was epic and the pop star single-handedly proved why she is one of the queens of music, what truly stunned me was her amazing outfits, including a gold bodysuit that had some strategically placed hands on it.

While many of ​​Beyoncé’s sparkling outfits had the internet on fire, the one that truly caught people’s attention was the gold, bejeweled bodysuit that featured black hands and red nails strategically placed around her body. The piece was made by the Spanish label, Loewe, per CNN Style , and she sang her song “Dunk in Love” while wearing the shining outfit that was complimented by a pair of black gloves with red nails that matched the hands on the bodysuit. You can see the epic look for yourself, here:

(Image credit: Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood)

It’s worth noting that Loewe’s creative director Jonathan Anderson oversaw Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime outfit as well. While working with stylist Shiona Turini, Loewe has also now worked on two of ​​Beyoncé’s outfits, the bodysuit pictured above and a silver bodysuit that is covered in Swarovski crystals. Overall, between styling Rihanna dn Beyoncé it's clear that Loewe is an in-demand designer for some of the world's biggest musicians.

Along with ​​Beyoncé’s own look, her dancers were also fitted in outfits that match hers. In the case of the hands bodysuit, her performers also rocked nude bodysuits that each featured a hand with red nails.

Overall, ​​Beyoncé’s outfits for this tour are on par with the whole vibe of her latest album Renaissance. On the cover of her project and for her tour announcement, the “Cuff It” singer rocked a crystal bikini that everyone loved. People adored her sparkly fit and especially the mirrorball cowboy hat so much that the Etsy shop that crafted the hat had to temporarily shut down. Proving that fans are really loving the singer's shiny fashion sense.

The escapist album that taps into dance, disco and house influences has a shiny, mirrorball vibe to it, and ​​Beyoncé has brought that energy to life through not only her concert, but her outfits as well. On top of the hands-on outfit and the crystal bodysuit, she also had multiple other opulent costume changes throughout the night, including the one pictured below, which features an extravagant silver cape with matching gloves and a bodysuit.

(Image credit: Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood)

While ​​Beyoncé’s album Renaissance was met with a bit of controversy , it’s still a bestselling and incredibly loved project that fans can’t wait to see live. After the “Love On Top” singer broke a massive Grammy record , and announced her highly anticipated tour, the BeyHive knew they’d be in for a treat, and they were right.