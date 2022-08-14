Big Brother 24 Spoilers: Who Won The Veto In Week 6

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother Season 24 live feeds as of Sunday, August 14th. Read at your own risk!

Big Brother 24 honestly feels scripted at this point, with all the wild events taking place. After spending the first half of the game at the bottom of the house, Taylor Hale is finally the Head of Household and, as cool as that is, she’s had trouble clearly defining her targets this week. Taylor initially targeted Indy Santos and Terrance Higgins for eviction but, with other plans in motion, it’s looking like she’d like the chance to backdoor a Houseguest.

Taylor would need the veto to be used in order for that to happen, so it'd be to her benefit to have someone who's willing to use it this week. CinemaBlend is tracking the events of Big Brother 24 using the live feeds (which can be streamed with a Paramount+ subscription ) , and we know who won this veto. Additionally, we have some ideas about what may happen, if it gets used, and who might see the block should that happen. Let’s get into all that and break down what could be a really exciting week ahead.

Kyle Won The Power Of Veto

Kyle Capener captured his second veto win (after having won in Week 4 ) , and it's a big plus for his gameplay. With Alyssa Snider a part of his showmance and The Leftovers shielding him, he’s sitting in a prime position to go far in the game. He’ll obviously try to keep the heat on others like Michael, who has a shot at breaking the all-time veto wins record, but I’m sure people will take notice of Kyle, too.

Will Kyle Use The Veto?

It’s not entirely clear at this point as to whether or not Kyle will use the veto, and that's because plans during Taylor’s HOH have rapidly shifted. It originally seemed like Terrance was the target. That is until Joseph Abdin cooked up a plan to hide The Leftovers’ numbers. Joseph suggested that Taylor ask for the veto to be used and to nominate Terrance as a pawn in order to hide what’s going on.

It took some convincing but, eventually, Joseph and Taylor realized that putting Terrance up was a terrible idea. After all, Season 24 has featured a trend that involves targeting strong players like the recently evicted Ameerah Jones , and one has to imagine that the Houseguest would be strongly tempted to take Joseph out over Indy or Terrance.

After the plan to name Joseph as a replacement nominee fell through, Taylor learned that Alyssa was making comments about her. Now, she’s hoping Kyle will use the veto so that she can put up Alyssa and send her to jury during her week. Michael already gave Kyle a heads up that might happen, and it sounds like The Leftovers will convene to make a group decision on that later. Ultimately, this might just be a whole lot of drama for nothing, and we’ll see Indy or Terrance move on to jury without much incident. This entire ordeal is still noteworthy, though, as it might mark the beginning of the end of The Leftovers.