Big Brother 26: With A.I. Arena Over, Which Houseguest Is Most At-Risk Of Being Backdoored?

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live eviction episode that aired on Thursday, September 5th. Watch it with a Paramount+ subscription and read at your own risk!

The A.I. Arena in Big Brother 26 is over, but not before making me look like a fool with another unpredictable Week 7 eviction. Joseph Rodriguez was sent packing, and there's a chance that future evictions will be easier to figure out with the popular twist finally at an end. Backdoors are back on the table, but which Houseguests are at the biggest risk of being thrown on the block with zero chance to compete for safety?

As we continue to stream Big Brother, it seems the Houseguests are becoming just as aware of the new power players in the game as we are. That being said, here's who I'm thinking will get backdoored in the coming weeks as we get closer to the end of the game.

(Image credit: CBS)

Quinn Martin

I don't think anyone who is currently watching Big Brother is surprised by Quinn Martin being the top choice in this discussion. Everyone is aware he started out the game with the Deepfake HOH, and he has just ended yet another HOH reign in Week 7. He just put Rubina Bernabe, Angela Murray, and Kimo Apaka on the block and ended up sending home the one ally he had in Joseph. On paper, he feels like the biggest threat in the game and the most vulnerable in Week 8 because he can't play for HOH, so I could see him leaving.

(Image credit: CBS)

Chelsie Baham

Chelsie Baham has been playing a masterful game of Big Brother since her Week 2 Head of Household, but I think people will catch on sooner rather than later just how much she's in control of. I don't see her going home in Week 8, but I think beyond that Houseguests will begin to ask why they're going with Chelsie's plans when they could get her out and start running the game themselves. Those who want to win Big Brother evict big targets, and the bullseye on her is rapidly growing.

(Image credit: CBS)

Cam Sullivan-Brown

Whether he's aware of it or not, Cam Sullivan-Brown is in a fantastic position in Big Brother currently. I think the Season 26 Houseguests, in hindsight, are going to be kicking themselves and asking how they let a Penn State wide receiver make it to the jury phase when he starts racking up wins. The minute he doesn't, serious conversations are going to need to happen about taking that shot to get him in the jury house.

Who will be Big Brother's first juror of Season 26? We'll get a better idea of who is on the chopping block once we know the Week 8 HOH. Stick around with CinemaBlend for details on who will win and who their target will be as we head into another exciting week.