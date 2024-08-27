Big Brother 26 Spoilers: Angela And Tucker's Throwdowns Have Reached A Tipping Point, And It's Impacting Her Game In A Big Way

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother Season 26 live feeds as of Tuesday, August 27. Stream the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription or on Pluto TV and read at your own risk.

I had a feeling that after the Week 6 veto competition, the house would get chaotic once again, but that's not a bold prediction for this season. Big Brother 26 was already pretty wild, but now we have Angela Murray and Tucker Des Lauriers going against each other, and I think the drama is just getting started.

There's a lot to watch on the 2024 TV schedule, so I can understand why others might be checking out other things rather than streaming Big Brother's live feeds. However, we here at CinemaBlend have been glued to the action, and a lot has gone down. So, let's get up to speed on how Tucker went from using the veto on Angela weeks prior to the pair really turning against each other in the span of a day.

(Image credit: CBS)

Angela Suggested Voting Out Tucker After Getting Angry At Him

In what should be a surprise to no one, this saga started with Angela getting upset. However, her emotional gameplay has made her a polarizing figure with fans, and I'm sure many will wonder why she made the following move.

After feeling frustrated that she was at the bottom of her Avenue Six alliance and that Tucker was spending more time with his showmance partner, Rubina Bernabe, she did the unthinkable. Angela went to a room full of people outside of her alliance and suggested rallying together to take out Tucker:

Angela tells MJ Quinn & Leah she’s done w Tucker! #BB26 pic.twitter.com/f1EEvcCjd4August 25, 2024

Keep in mind, Angela said this to a room full of people who seem well aware that they're in a worse spot in the game than her. They could've banded together and formed their own alliance with Angela running the show, or rat her out to Tucker and help their own games.

Quinn Martin immediately went to share the information with Tucker, followed shortly by Makensy Manbeck.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: CBS)

Tucker Confronted Angela, And Began An Entire Day Of Turmoil

Once in the loop, Tucker spent most of the evening talking amongst his Final Four alliance (Rubina, T'Kor Clottey, Kimo Apaka) about not trusting Angela. Once the morning came, he decided to air it all out in the open, and he directly confronted her about the plan in the bathroom:

TUCKER reaches breaking point with ANGELA 🤯 #BB26 #BBLF pic.twitter.com/kPZ218TQycAugust 26, 2024

The public argument had the house talking all day, and of course, it wasn't the only time Tucker and Angela had words. There was crying, frustration, shouting, and forgiveness on a repeat cycle the entire day. Tucker even talked like he was going to self-evict at one point, but he seems over that for the time being.

(Image credit: CBS)

Angela Ended Up Being Nominated For Eviction, And She's Lost A Lot Of Standing In The House

This chaotic day wasn't just stressful for all of the houseguests. It did tremendous damage to Angela's game. What she didn't know was that Week 6 HOH T'Kor Clottey was already thinking about putting her on the nomination block once Cam Sullivan-Brown used the veto, but Tucker was pushing against it.

Tucker was still fighting for Angela ahead of the ceremony despite all he discovered, however, the day wore him down. This, along with Leah Peters showing T'Kor she could be a strong ally for her game, led to the decision to put Angela on the block up against Makensy and Tucker.

One would think that would've settled things down, but Angela and Tucker kept at it. It seems like there was one fight between them that we didn't see because the feeds cut, but we did get this one later where Tucker was just completely over talking to her about anything game-related:

Angela vs Tucker #bb26 pic.twitter.com/CfI946C9PZAugust 27, 2024

It's safe to say Angela has lost Tucker as an ally, as well as the rest of her allies. Unless she can win the A.I. Arena, I think there's a good possibility she may even leave the house before people choose to vote out Tucker. Considering how he's won close to half the competitions in the house so far, I'm not sure if that's more of a credit to the game he's playing or just how much Angela has ruined her chances.

With that said, Big Brother 26 has been predictable every day so far, so I'd be shocked if we don't get thrown a couple more curveballs that could result in Angela surviving yet another week.

Big Brother airs on CBS on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET and on Sundays at 9:00 p.m. ET. If you want to watch the live feeds but don't have a Paramount+ account, don't forget there's a free ad-supported option on Pluto TV!