Big Brother 26 Spoilers: Who Won The Week 8 Veto, And The Truly Unbelievable Feat One Houseguest Might Achieve Because Of It

Chelsie Baham's Week 8 HOH seemed as though it could be headed for disaster, but Big Brother Season 26 continues to be unpredictable. Following the conclusion of the A.I. Arena, the veto competition is more important than ever, and it's looking like this week, it could lead to a truly unbelievable feat for one Houseguest I'm still shocked by.

CinemaBlend is streaming Big Brother's live feeds and knows the results of the veto competition and its plans as of Sunday afternoon. As a reminder, Angela Murray and Kimo Apaka are on the block, but how does the veto competition impact that? Let's dive in.

Makensy Won The Week 8 Veto

Makensy Manbeck, known more commonly in the house as "MJ," is the Week 8 veto winner! She's on a hot streak of winning competitions, which only solidifies my belief she's one of the new power players of Big Brother after Tucker Des Lauriers' eviction. We're in for a unique OTEV competition as something entirely unprecedented happened.

Houseguests were heard talking about how the competition was over in the first round, as MJ was the only person on the podium with the correct answer. That's wild and confusing, so I'm eager to see the competition play out in the episode.

Angela Might Have Someone Else's Veto Used On Her For The Third Time

At the start of this week, it seemed that Angela's luck had finally run out. With many of the biggest threats in the game gone before jury, it seemed the remaining Houseguests wanted to send the most unpredictable wild card to the jury house first so they could better strategize. Well, that was the case, but now it seems Makensy has just cleared with Chelsie using the veto on Angela to take her off the block:

Chelsie: so F it use it on Angela #bb26 😂Makensy's reaction pic.twitter.com/0n9I6CcoY8September 8, 2024

At first, it seemed like the goal here was to rally votes to evict Kimo and hurt the trio alliance he has with Rubina Bernabe and T'Kor Clottey, but that's not what Chelsie is thinking. Her plan instead is to either put Quinn Martin or Leah Peters on the block and evict whichever one goes up. This plan could change several times before Thursday, as has been the case just about every week this season.

Once again, Angela is going to be saved for someone to make a bigger game move. This marks the third time someone has used a veto to take her down, and will probably be the third time she believed her social gameplay made it possible. In a way, that's true, but more because her paranoia and unpredictability has more or less left her without a true ally in the game.

As such, she's a non-threat and would likely lose in the final vote even if she somehow made it to Final 2. Unfortunately for Angela, she's once again in a position to think that she'll have pulled the wool over someone's eyes and stuck in the house for yet another week. Hey, people who want to win Big Brother survive long enough to keep fighting.

While Angela isn't remaining in the game for the right reasons, it's never too late for her to completely change up her game and start making her fellow Houseguests believe she should win the game. I'm not sure she can do that, but I'm more than willing to watch her try!

Big Brother airs on CBS on Sundays at 9:00 p.m. ET and on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Get ready for another wild week of gameplay and maybe some news at the end of the week about a double eviction on the horizon.