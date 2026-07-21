Big Brother 28's First Controversy Involves Angela Murray, And Comments About A Past Houseguest

Big Brother Season 28 has its first controversy making rounds as Angela Murray is accused of making offensive comments about past Houseguest Rubina Bernabe. As the 2026 TV schedule offers up more episodes of Season 28, fans are debating whether Angela said something racist in stating that Rubina used her Filipina heritage to campaign to stay in the house.

(Image credit: CBS)

The whole thing started over on X, when those watching Big Brother's online live feeds overheard Angela mention her experience on Season 26 whilst in the backyard. The comments immediately caught the attention of Season 27 winner Ashley Hollis, who thought Angela's comments about Rubina's eviction were questionable:

Angela said Cedric shouldn’t have gone home & Rubina only stayed over Cedric bc of her Asian descent and they felt bad bc she was one of the only fillipino representation. 👀 I’m surprised they haven’t cut the feeds on this convo lol. #bb28 who is watching right now?

That really got the pot stirring online, as Big Brother has a history with Houseguests making offensive and racist remarks. Of course, the debate continues on whether Angela actually said anything that was offensive, which Houseguests weighed into once the comments of what she said started to make rounds.

(Image credit: CBS)

What Angela Said About Rubina On The Live Feeds

It didn't take long for people watching the live feeds with their Paramount+ subscription to track down the moment and share the clip. While it was difficult to hear the entire audio because other Houseguests were shouting over the conversation in the backyard, this is what Angela said about Rubina Bernabe while talking to Dee Valladares about her previous season (via @TVTweets2026):

People felt bad for Rubina because she really wanted- She wanted to be in the house because she was Filipina, and she wanted to kind of like be the first in her family to do something like that… she had a trio, she was a threat and yet we kept her…

I went back to what I wrote that week of Big Brother Season 26, and it turns out I was fairly confident Cedric would be staying. That being said, I did not mention Rubina stressing her heritage in campaigns, and I talked more about Tucker Des Lauriers rallying others to get the votes on her side.

It is worth noting that Angela was regularly out of the loop on what was happening during Season 26, mainly because people didn't trust her wildcard persona to loop her in. As such, it wouldn't be too surprising for me to hear her offer a distorted take on the season, especially if she hasn't watched it since leaving.

(Image credit: matthew taplinger/cbs)

The discourse continued between past Big Brother Houseguests on the app ChatBCC. Ashley popped up in the thread to ask Houseguests about the moment, the transcript of which can be found below:

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Ashley Hollis : Can BB26 Players in this chat confirm or deny Angela's claims on feeds a few minutes ago that Rubina only stayed over Cedric because she was of Asian descent basically and they wanted to support filipina representation...?

: Can BB26 Players in this chat confirm or deny Angela's claims on feeds a few minutes ago that Rubina only stayed over Cedric because she was of Asian descent basically and they wanted to support filipina representation...? Quinn Martin : No

: No Kat Dunn : None of my business but before that spirals out of control (already did on Twitter) that's not what Angela said.

: None of my business but before that spirals out of control (already did on Twitter) that's not what Angela said. Ashley Hollis : Thanks for everyone in the comments confirming this actually was said!

: Thanks for everyone in the comments confirming this actually was said! Quinn Martin : @PlutoTV can we get the clip to clear this up!?

: @PlutoTV can we get the clip to clear this up!? Ashley Hollis: (I never said it was malicious btw) I like Angela but she definitely said that, and also mentioned Rubina crying, on top of her race, was additionally the reason Cedric went home. Pluto run the clip!

(I never said it was malicious btw) I like Angela but she definitely said that, and also mentioned Rubina crying, on top of her race, was additionally the reason Cedric went home. Pluto run the clip! Tiffany Mitchell : This is going to be a long Summer.

: This is going to be a long Summer. Kat Dunn: All Angela said was that Rubina got sympathy over Cedric because her campaign was about representing her family as she was the first in her family to do something like go on national television. As someone who watched feeds that year I do remember a lot of Rubina's campaigning had to do with representing the Filipino community (she even bonded with Matt over this Week 1) which is a super admirable and valid campaign. She also said that Rubina would cry so people felt bad for her and voted for her to stay (whether that's true or not LOL) and that's when Dee was like "So? That's not happening this year. Or something like that."

The chat went back and forth a few more times, with Kat questioning Ashley's motive for posting frequently about the situation if she didn't think it was malicious, and then both of them saying that Rubina and Angela are their friends. I would imagine there's some drama unfolding in more private Big Brother group chats, but unfortunately, I don't have access to those.

As for whether Angela will face any punishment from Big Brother for these comments, we can only wait and see. I would guess no, because as Ashley pointed out, no one in the show felt it was questionable enough to cut the feeds, and it wasn't nearly as extreme a comment as the things that have led to past Houseguests being expelled. We'll see how the online chatter continues, however, and if CBS feels compelled to respond.

Big Brother continues on CBS with new episodes Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday at 8:00 p.m. ET. Another eviction is just around the corner, so be sure to get caught up and learn about the big plan one Houseguest made to protect their strongest ally.