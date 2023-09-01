How Big Brother 25's Surprise Cancelled Eviction May Shake Up The House

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother Season 25 episode that aired on Thursday, August 31st. Read at your own risk!

Big Brother proved with its latest episode that not even live feed viewers can always predict what might happen during the show. While we knew that Matt Klotz had the Power of Invincibility, there was little indication that he would actually use it to save Jag Bains from the upcoming eviction. Now, the week's eviction is effectively cancelled, and there are a lot of possible outcomes on how the new week could play out.

CinemaBlend is watching Big Brother online with our Paramount+ subscription, and while we may not have seen Jag being saved coming, we do know how this twist could impact the house depending on how the upcoming HOH plays out. Here are some of the possible ways the week can go based on what I've seen.

Jag Staying Means The Handful Can Make A Comeback

With Jag saved, the core members of The Handful are all still in the house. Pre-eviction Jag, Matt, and Blue Kim all seem on board with disbanding the alliance and blending into one of the various fake alliances set up by Cirie Fields. With Jag's safety and a potential HOH for one of them to win, however, could the OG Handful make a big play and take control of the house?

I certainly think that's the best play for all three of them, but the temptation to make this an easy week and vote out Cameron Hardin will be strong. I think that it'll be hard for any of these three to take that easy eviction if they win Head of Household, but I really want to be wrong and see The Handful make a big move by taking a shot at the majority alliance and use Cameron and Red Utley to pull it off.

It Seems Very Likely The House Will Try To Target Cameron

As I touched on above, it's incredibly easy to nominate the outgoing HOH in these situations. In fact, the past two people evicted have been HOH the week prior to leaving, so there's justification in the next HOH targeting Cameron. I would say that he'll end up on the block unless he wins again, or Red or Bowie Jane win HOH. He may not go home, but seeing as he's already been on the block twice, there's no harm in throwing him up there a third time.

Someone Might Take A Shot At The Core Of Cirie/Felicia/Izzy

It took a while, but finally, more people than not in the Big Brother house recognize the amount of power Cirie, Izzy Gleicher, and Felicia Johnson have in Season 25. Additionally, Jared Fields foolishly told Blue he was playing the game with his mother, though apparently, he told her Felicia was his mom (we heard Blue say "Mama Cirie" on the live feeds, though). In any case, if word spreads, the heat may be off Cameron, and we might finally see one of the powerful three on the block.

Cirie helped Matt orchestrate this big play, so I can't imagine she feels nervous right now. We'll see how the week changes, however, and how many Survivor fans might tune out if she ends up being sent home early.

Big Brother airs on CBS on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET and on Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. ET. With NFL football around the corner, the schedule will change, so be sure to read up on what all is switching around and practice staying up later on Sundays right now.