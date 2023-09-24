Big Brother Spoilers: Who Won The Zombie Competitions Between Cameron And Jared, And Who Will Compete On Thursday?

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Sunday, September 24th. Read at your own risk!

There is no Head of Household or veto competition this week in Big Brother Season 25. Instead, the Houseguests and viewers are waiting to see whether Jared Fields or Cameron Hardin (both of whom were evicted the week prior) will end up re-entering the game officially this Thursday. Two "BB Zombies" are back in the house and competing for a unique chance that the CBS series rarely offers.

For those unable to watch Big Brother online with a Paramount+ subscription, CinemaBlend has the results of who won the zombie competitions between Jared and Cameron, and how that win will factor into the big decision on Thursday. One zombie will return, but which of the two seems more likely to stay?

Cameron Won The Zombie Competitions

From what we understand from the live feeds, Big Brother had Jared and Cameron compete in a three-round competition. Regarding competitive wins before this, Jared and Cameron are two of the winningest Houseguests of the season. It was really a toss-up which of them would come out on top in my mind, but as mentioned above, Cameron pulled out the win. While this is huge for him, there's still a second turn of events that has to happen before anyone is guaranteed a return to the game.

Cameron Will Get To Make A Big Decision On Thursday

Because Cameron won the zombie competitions, he'll get to make a big decision on Thursday. Based on what we've heard from Houseguests, there will be one final puzzle-type competition that will truly determine who will re-enter the game. Cameron can either decide to play himself or choose for Jared to play, because the stakes are such that the person playing has to win to re-enter the game, and their loss results in the other Houseguest getting the golden ticket.

Big Brother added an element of strategy to this because Cameron will have to wrestle with whether or not it's better for him to try and win his way back in or to pass the buck to Jared and bank on him to lose. There's no clue so far as to how difficult this challenge may be, and given it's Scary-verse week, the challenge could be very nightmarish indeed.

With that being said, Cameron is a two-time Head of Household winner and has a veto win as well. That's identical to the win total that Jared has in Big Brother Season 25, so I don't think betting on Jared to lose is the right call. I also think Cameron knows that as well, and will be confident in his own abilities to emerge victorious, since he has every reason to think he'd do well.

The big question is whether or not either player stands much of a chance of going further once they're back in the game, and the answer as of now is unclear. Jared immediately went and started a fight with one of his few remaining supporters, Blue Kim. They've since reconciled somewhat, but there's no shortage of people who see Jared as a threat thanks to his alliance with Cirie Fields.

I think it's fair to say Cameron's current standing upon re-entering Big Brother would be better, but only barely. Cameron was able to join an alliance with Jag Bains and Matt Klotz called "The Fugitives," and assuming it's legit, they could be a force to be reckoned with. As such, little of this is worth discussing until we know who is staying for sure, so we might as well hold tight for Thursday's episode.

Big Brother will decide which zombie stays in a new episode on CBS on Thursday, September 28, at 9:00 p.m. ET. Here's hoping it's an exciting episode, especially considering we lost the Wednesday episode this week, thanks to the longer episodes of Survivor and The Amazing Race.