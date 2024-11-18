The Voice’s Adam Levine Threw Back To Season 1 With Blake Shelton, And As An OG Fan I’m In My Feels

The Voice is in the middle of its 26th season on the 2024 TV schedule , with Snoop Dogg invoking the Gangster Holy Ghost to get him off to a strong start in the Knockouts . Despite having weeks left in the competition, many are anticipating big things in the new year, when we’ll see OG coach Adam Levine returning to the Big Red Chairs . With fans already looking forward to Season 27, it seems like the Maroon 5 frontman is actually looking back, as he shared a sweet throwback pic with Blake Shelton that’s got me in my feels.

Blake Shelton and Adam Levine haven’t been coaches on The Voice together since Season 16, after which the rocker walked away from the show. When he makes his way back on the 2025 TV schedule , the cowboy will be long gone, as Shelton hung up his hat following Season 23. I’m not sure if Levine was feeling nostalgic when he posted this photo from Season 1 to Instagram , but now I sure am:

The year was 2011, and oh my gosh Adam Levine and Blake Shelton were just BABIES! It’s fun to see them back when they were still best buds, too — with the country music star shown kissing the “Sunday Morning” singer on the forehead — rather than the frenemies they later became, all insults and F-bombs .

While Blake Shelton wasn’t involved in Adam Levine’s wildest moments on the singing competition, the rivalry between the two is one of most widely known aspects of The Voice ’s history . Of course the two always were competitive with each other while trying to win the show, but things took more of a personal turn when Shelton started dating their fellow coach Gwen Stefani.

The Maroon 5 frontman seemed to take exception with not being invited to their wedding — Carson Daly was the only member of The Voice family to receive that honor — and he threatened to crash the wedding and object to the union.

I’m sure no offense was taken on either side in the long run, as Adam Levine showed up to honor Blake Shelton on his final night on The Voice, and there are even rumors that Levine is trying to get Shelton back on the show for a reunion.

Only time will tell if that dream becomes a reality; the “Texas” singer previously said he’d only return if all four Season 1 coaches came back , and last we heard from Christina Aguilera on the topic, she had some choice words about her experience. That’s precisely why we just have to enjoy the time we got with Adam Levine and Blake Shelton and the fun little moments — like the one above — that the two have shared.

