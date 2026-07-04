Fans Thought Taylor Swift's Wedding Announcement Was Cringe, But The White House's Response Was Even More Over The Top

Nearly a year after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got engaged and in the wake of months of speculation and rumors, they are officially married. They tied the knot in Madison Square Garden on July 3, and they let the world know it happened by plastering it on a bright pink billboard outside The Garden. Now, people are having strong reactions to it, with some calling it cringe. However, The White House’s response to this event has led to big reactions too.

Some People Really Didn’t Like Taylor Swift’s Wedding Announcement

Since people were tracking wedding guests, like Selena Gomez and Donna Kelce, ahead of the wedding, it was pretty obvious that it really was going to happen in New York City on July 3 . Then, seeing lots of A-list guests walk into Madison Square Garden further confirmed that. However, it was made official that Swift and Kelce had said “I do” when this billboard popped up outside Madison Square Garden:

(Image credit: Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images)

As you can see, it’s a cheeky and cute way to announce the news (in my opinion), as the T&T in the “Just” nods to the couple’s initials. Of course, Swifties were stoked about this announcement and left comments on MSG’s Instagram like, “Baby, she said yes!” However, others were not here for it, as many on Reddit called it “tacky”:

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This is so fucking tacky. -AbsolutelyIris

My first thought. Tacky, desperate and classless. -mhmcmw

That pink sign looks horrible lol so tacky -izoldi

Over on X, there were also plenty of reactions to this announcement, as people commented things like:

Refused to comment on this wedding until now but “just&t married!” has to be the worst thing i’ve seen yet. be so fr - kyle

No words how pathetic this is 😭 - Dan21x

Does anyone else find this just a bit nauseating - Frank

Overall, reactions to this billboard are all over the place, which is what tends to happen when Taylor Swift releases a project (I remember the The Tortured Poets Department reactions ) or does anything big. However, this wedding was so massive, it even got a reaction from the White House. People have strong feelings about its over-the-top post, too.

However, The White House’s Response Also Led To Strong Reactions

After it was announced that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were officially married, The White House took to