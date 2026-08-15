Why Travis Kelce’s Recent Wedding Comments Are (Allegedly) Rubbing Some Guests The Wrong Way
They seemingly want to "Speak Now".
Over a month after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got married in Madison Square Garden, the football player finally made an official comment about it. Referring to the pop star as his “wife” and sharing a few thoughts about the night, it was a lovely moment. However, apparently, it also rubbed some wedding guests the wrong way.
Kelce explained that getting married in MSG was a “childhood dream” of sorts, he complimented the building’s air conditioning, and he called the evening one of the “best” of his “life” during a press conference for the Kansas City Chiefs. It served as his first statement about the event that was shrouded in secrecy, and according to Rob Shuter, that reportedly didn’t make people happy, as one unnamed guest claimed:
Now, we know that Swift and Kelce’s wedding was kept under wraps, and the invitations were quite secretive, with multiple levels of security around them because…well, people talked about them.
Guests have opened up about other details too. To name a few, Jason Kelce spoke about running into Brad Pitt and people from high school, and George Kittle talked about how his mom was introducing him to all the A-listers. Andy Reid shared his thoughts on Adam Sandler officiating, and the GMA hosts, Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos, agreed that the ceremony was quite “intimate.” Kylie Kelce also talked about how “magical” the night was, but noted that if fans wanted details, they’d have to get them from the newlyweds.
Overall, while plenty of folks have talked about the wedding, admittedly, a lot of super specific details have not gotten out. We’ve also seen no photos from inside MSG. According to The American Century Investments CEO Jonathan Thomas, who was a guest, he did have to sign an NDA to attend the wedding, and he noted on The Compound Friends podcast that while he wouldn’t divulge the details of the agreement, it did have “teeth.” So, that explains why we haven’t heard everything about this big event.
According to a different insider who spoke to Shuter, this makes it so Swift and Kelce can control the narrative around their big day:
Now, Travis Kelce has made his first statement about the wedding, and I’ll be curious to see if more details about it come out as he returns to work. Apparently, it’s him and Swift controlling the narrative though that’s upset some guests, as another insider claimed:
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I mean, lots of people aren’t pretending like they weren’t there. We’ve heard quite a few tales from wedding guests, and many of them posted about their outfits for the big day. However, many are also staying tight-lipped and only sharing a few details. So, it’s clear that the couple want to keep their special day to themselves for now.
Now, whether we’ll learn more about this massive wedding is unknown. However, having the one comment from Travis Kelce was nice to hear as a fan, even if it seemingly upset some guests.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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