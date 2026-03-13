As The Internet Gossips About Their Relationship, Ryan Reynolds Keeps Posting Sweet Moments With Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively aren't currently doing a ton in Hollywood, but their names are still everywhere. The It Ends With Us discourse has gone on for well over a year now, and Lively has been embroiled in a lawsuit with Justin Baldoni and the production company behind the movie during much of this time. Lately, they’ve been seen engaging in some public PDA, and Reynolds even had a sweet post for Blake this week, and it’s all coming after some factions of the internet have been pretty vocal about the state of their relationship.

What The Internet Has Said About Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Lately

Deadpool & Wolverine and It Ends With Us came out around the same time, and Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively earned praise for both their movies and their red carpet looks. Things turned a bit sour for the latter movie when it seemed there had been some sort of rift between Blake Lively and her director Justin Baldoni, and things took even more of a turn after Lively dropped a lawsuit against Baldoni and Wayfarer studios.

Seemingly, none of this had much to do with Ryan Reynolds, but as more and more information has come to light, Reynolds has been tied in with some of the decisions made surrounding It Ends With Us. He famously rewrote a scene in Justin Baldoni’s movie , and was reportedly present at meetings in the Reynolds home during which Baldoni has said he was “emotionally paralyzed.” Reynolds’ name came up again related to the It Ends with Us premiere. Baldoni has said the actor tried to ban him, but Lively’s legal team has refuted these claims .

That’s the short synopsis, and stuff most people following the case know. While the dates drag on in court – most recently Lively and Baldoni failed to settle the case – some factions of the Internet have noticed Reynolds was not present when Lively attended court. The two have in the past been very supportive of one another, each others’ projects, and the stuff going on in their personal lives.

They’ve built a brand out of amusingly trolling each other for most of the duration of their marriage, and Reynolds has said they do this because fans don’t want to see celebs be lovey-dovey. They've been super cool to each other too, as happened when Lively sent Hugh Jackman and her husband a ping-pong table on Deadpool & Wolverine. But there hasn’t been much of that lately, with Reynolds skipping the Another Simple Favor red carpet and more.

In fact, there’s an entire Reddit thread dedicated to whether or not the couple is breaking up using alleged evidence that Ryan Reynolds had previously publicly distanced himself from his wife. All of this is hearsay, of course, but it’s coming after months of threads of people asking questions like “ What’s Up With Ryan Reynolds being hated all of the sudden? ”

Subsequently, The Two Have Spent More Time Together Publicly

A few days ago, the couple was spotted at a Wrexham match against Chelsea in Wales. She was seen holding a giant stuffie and hugging her husband at varying points, and one photographer at the match caught them in during a PDA moment.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reynolds has been promoting Wrexham a lot lately, and Lively has been there to support him in recent days. Separately, the actor shared a post this week that seems to be a throwback with his wife, set to the Pink Floyd song “Time” (and harkening back to a time when he had more facial hair). Today, she's reshared the post, incorporating a <3 emoji.

(Image credit: Blake Lively/Ryan Reynolds Instagram Stories)

This is a bit different from a few months ago, when the actress stepped away from the city and seemed to take a concerted step back from the limelight. The timing for all of this has been interesting, and we’ll have to wait and see if he and Lively continue to slow roll back to their days of frequent posting with and for one another in the coming months.

Ryan Reynolds and his Wrexham partner Rob Mac just did live commentary for the Wrexham vs. Swansea City match on March 12th. Meanwhile, Blake Lively’s trial date is currently looming in May. If no settlement is reached, this will begin on May 18th.