'Gwen Gets A Little Bit Irritated.' Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Are Often Couples Goals, But There's One Thing Driving Her Nuts About Blake's Career Right Now
Or should I say 'driving her B-A-N-A-N-A-S'?
Gwen Stefani is in the process of wrapping up Season 26 of The Voice on the 2024 TV schedule right now, and her husband Blake Shelton has some coals in the fire as well. However, he’s been “very mindful” about which jobs he takes since leaving the singing competition. While these two are often couples goals — the cowboy can really lay on the charm — it sounds like one aspect of his career actually makes Stefani quite “irritated” with him.
Blake Shelton is set to kick off a residency in Las Vegas in February. … Or maybe I shouldn’t call it that, given the conversation he had on Jimmy Kimmel Live! involving how much time he’s actually spending in Sin City. When Kimmel inquired about his residency at the Coliseum in Caesar’s Palace, the “Come Back as a Country Boy” singer laughed as he said:
I’m totally picturing Gwen Stefani as Crocodile Dundee telling Blake Shelton, “That’s not a residency. THIS is a residency!” There are fewer knives in my mind movie.
The fact of the matter is that Blake Shelton is playing six nights from February 5 to 15, so he’s not even spending a full month in Las Vegas. You can especially see why Gwen Stefani would take issue with him calling it a residency given just how many concerts she played during her own stint. The country music star hilariously added:
It sounds to me like Blake Shelton was right to correct Jimmy Kimmel about calling it a residency, as the late-night host pointed out he watched more of Gwen Stefani’s residency than he is actually doing himself.
Fans have always been fascinated by Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s relationship, partly because the 48-year-old country singer doesn’t seem like a conventional match for the fashionable 55-year-old ska rocker. (She did apparently tell him at the beginning that a romance was “not happening.”)
It’s also because we really did get to see their love blossom in front of our eyes, as they met as coaches on The Voice and continued to appear on various seasons together until the cowboy ultimately left the show in 2023. We’ve seen so many adorable moments between the two, and maybe that’s why it’s so funny to hear about the things that actually drive them nuts about each other.
Blake Shelton may not be willing to commit to a longer residency, but he’s got plenty going on, including a recent collaboration with Post Malone, a new single titled “Texas,” and a duet with Gwen Stefani on her new album Bouquet. He’s also returning to the singing competition arena, just not with The Voice. He’s teamed up with Yellowstone’s Taylor Sheridan for THE ROAD, which will air on CBS as part of the 2025 TV schedule, so keep your eyes peeled for that.
