Gwen Stefani Posted A Video About ‘Oklahoma Life’ With Blake Shelton, And It’s Too Adorable

Gwen Stefani has shared some cute moments with her country music crooner of a husband Blake Shelton, but now that they have both exited The Voice , we don’t get to see their adorable interactions quite as often. Thankfully, the ‘90s ska queen still gives us peeks into their days on the farm via social media, and I can’t get over how happy she looks to be living that “Oklahoma life” with her cowboy.

The couple — who are set to celebrate their third anniversary in a few months — recently released a new single, “Purple Irises,” and that was the subject of (and soundtrack to) an Instagram post from Gwen Stefani, as she showed off her and Blake Shelton’s green thumbs. Check it out below:

The video shows a camo-clad Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani (in a busy print of her own) planting, nurturing and ultimately picking their purple irises and other beautiful flowers to display in their home.

I can kind of see the appeal of farm life, as the musical duo look oh-so-content with each other, driving around in Blake Shelton’s truck to do their gardening together. Gwen Stefani is as cute as ever, taking videos of the two of them, and the “Come Back as a Country Boy” singer looked quite pleased with their work, as he showed off a bouquet of yellow flowers at the end of the post.

The former coach of The Voice has treated his former colleagues to gifts of corn on the cob and peaches from the farm, so we knew Blake Shelton was finding ways to stay busy after leaving the singing competition following 11 years and 23 seasons. I’ve got a feeling the flowers became part of his repertoire after Gwen Stefani came into his life.

“Purple Irises” is the couple’s fifth collaboration (not including their multiple duet covers of each other’s music and other artists’ songs) after “Go Ahead and Break My Heart,” “You Make It Feel Like Christmas,” “Nobody But You” and “Happy Anywhere.”

While Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s relationship seems to be going strong 10 years after they first met on The Voice, the new single comes a year after rumors about unhappiness in their marriage began circulating. Sources alleged that they had been fighting more, and there were even claims that whether or not to do a reality show was the source of some of their tension.

However, there seems to be no proof to support these rumors, as Blake Shelton continues to gush over the best part of being married to Gwen Stefani and talk about how seriously he takes being a stepfather to her three sons .

Hopefully the duo are as happy as they seem to be while planting and nurturing their crops in Oklahoma, and fans would surely love to see more musical collaborations in addition to more adorable glimpses into their lives together.