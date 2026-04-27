The Very On-Brand Way Blake Shelton Maintains His ‘Sanity’ Amidst His Wild TV And Music Careers

Blake Shelton sings a lot of songs about being a country boy who likes his farm, his family, his truck, and his God — though probably not in that order — but for him it’s more than just lip service. Shelton may have 13 studio albums, more than 30 No. 1 hits on country radio, a chain of restaurant/bars and a 23-season stint on The Voice under his belt, but he embodies that cowboy lifestyle, and when it comes to maintaining his sanity, he has a very on-brand remedy.

The “God’s Country” singer and his wife Gwen Stefani — who met when they were coaches on The Voice — have made no secret about how much they love the “Oklahoma life,” and it turns out when Blake Shelton’s not recording music or traveling with his new music competition show The Road, he has no qualms about shutting the phone off to do some hunting, fishing or just spending quality time with Stefani and his three stepsons. He told Forbes:

I don’t even care if I miss an opportunity by not responding to a text or a phone call. It’s really the only way I can maintain some sanity.

Blake Shelton spent a lot of years missing out on family get-togethers and other personal events due to his touring schedule or — more likely — The Voice’s filming schedule. It must be so refreshing these days to be able to prioritize his personal life.

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The country music star said he shut down for about a year after leaving NBC’s singing competition — which he said was “just too good of a job to walk away from, until one day the frustration outweighed everything else.” He said for the longest time he really did do absolutely nothing. In his words:

I just turned it off and went to the house. I don’t think anybody really thought I would indulge like that, when I said I’m going to the farm, and I’m just going to the farm. And that is truly what I did.

I really love that he was able to step away and spend time with family and rediscover his passion for country music. Not only has this led him to team up with Taylor Sheridan and Keith Urban to help budding artists (The Road Season 1 can be streamed with a Paramount+ subscription), but he’s taken to sending his former Voice colleagues delicious refreshments from the farm.

He and Gwen Stefani have even made good use of all the tabloid covers their relationship inspired — wallpapering their bathroom with them.

Blake Shelton has told us time again he wants to be doing nothing more than spending time with his family on his Oklahoma ranch, and it sounds like he’s really found the perfect way to shut out all the noise to maintain his sanity.

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Despite some wild reports about The Voice Season 30 — on which Adam Levine has been confirmed to return — I don’t expect to see Blake Shelton back, while the future of The Road is also up in the air. Stay tuned to the 2026 TV schedule for more updates.