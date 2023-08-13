See Blake Shelton Sweetly Support Gwen Stefani's Son Kingston After His First Live Musical Performance

Blake Shelton

and Gwen Stefani captured the hearts of The Voice viewers when the judges started dating back in 2015. The musical duo got married in 2021 and always seem to be sharing hilarious and adorable stories about their life together. They have great chemistry and had fun with the competitive nature of the hit NBC show and their dynamic as a couple. Now, the two are giving fans a glimpse into their blended family life, as Shelton recently supported Stefani’s son, Kingston, for his first live, musical performance.

The country singer performed a show at The Doghouse of Ole Red Tishomingo, a music venue in Oklahoma. He announced his show on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, teasing that an up-and-coming musical artist would be making their debut after he himself performed. You can see the American Music Award winner's post below:

That up-and-comer ended up being Gwen Stefani’s son, Kingston, who apparently wants to take after his mother and stepdad by becoming a musical artist. You can see his performance below:

Kingston makes his live debut performance at the @olered Tishomingo stage supported by @blakeshelton and @gwenstefani 🎥: Christie Drake pic.twitter.com/CpMDbQsTEuAugust 12, 2023 See more

It wasn’t half bad, and clearly he has some musical talent just like his mom. Maybe with the coaching of two of The Voice’s best coaches, Kingston might have the inherent skills to enter the singing competition series himself. Even if not though, he has two great resources within his family, who can show him the ropes while he navigates the music business himself. After his performance, he shared a sweet moment with Blake Shelton, giving him a hug before Gwen Stefani joined him on stage for an acoustic rendition of “Don’t Speak.” You can see a snippet of the sweet moment shared on X below:

So much to cry and love in one clip:Blake and King hugging Blake flexin’ Gwen Gwen hugging Blake before Dont Speak. She’s so happy @blakeshelton @gwenstefani at @olered Tishomingo 🎥: Terricull pic.twitter.com/NsK2MGLHGeAugust 12, 2023 See more

Aren’t they just the cutest?! I love that they've turned music into an all-out family affair and are supporting each other in their endeavors. Kingston is Stefani’s son from her annulled marriage to Gavin Rossdale -- the guitarist of the rock band Bush. Even if the “Boys ‘Round Here” singer isn’t blood related to Kingston, they're still able to share and awesome moment together and seem to have love within their blended family.

The Ole Red venue is owned by Blake Shelton, who often plays shows at the bar/live music locale. Fledgling artists, like Kingston, are also often featured and, as a result, they get their starts in front of a country music-loving audience. It’s unclear if Kingston wan’t to go down the country music path, but the genre has been a great jumping off point for many artists. All the while, even though Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have since left The Voice, it's clear that they're still lovingly uplifting a new artist, with this one being particularly close to their hearts.

Fans of the two singers can see them coach other new performers to stardom in previous episodes of The Voice, which are available to stream with a Peacock subscription. Shelton also hosts and produces a game show with Voice host Carson Daly called Barmageddon, which was recently renewed for a new season, is also available on the streamer.