Boston Blue Season 2 Is Filming, And I Love That Donnie Wahlberg Is Already Teasing Family Dinners

After a successful first season, Boston Blue is coming back for Season 2 on the 2026 TV schedule this fall. The Blue Bloods spinoff starring Donnie Wahlberg (as Danny Reagan) nabbed an early renewal in late 2025, not long after the series premiered. Now, less than two months after the surprising Season 1 finale, filming has officially kicked off on Season 2, and I love that Wahlberg is already teasing family dinners.

The family dinners were a highlight of Blue Bloods, with the familiar cop drama including them in every single episode, sometimes even more than once. Despite Boston Blue consisting of a mostly new cast in a new city, the dinners are still a tradition, albeit in a different way. Wahlberg took to his Instagram Stories on Friday to share a video from set, noting that they’re filming the first Shabat family dinner of the season, and this just made me so excited:

(Image credit: Donnie Wahlberg)

What really set Blue Bloods apart from other procedurals is that it was a family drama as much as it was a police show. It’s great that we’re seeing another family, the Silvers, in the spotlight while the Reagans remain mostly at the forefront as well. It makes so much sense to have Danny and Sean (Mika Amonsen) join the Silvers every week for Shabbat. The continued use of dinner scenes not only creates further creative tissue between the show and its parent series but, on their own, the scenes also serve as great character-driven moments.