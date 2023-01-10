Bob Saget’s Wife Makes Impassioned Twitter Plea To Elon Musk To Return His Blue Check Mark On Anniversary Of His Death

It’s been a full year since comedian Bob Saget passed away at age 65. The Full House father was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, following a show, with the cause of death later determined to be head trauma . His friends, family, and fellow entertainers have spent the past year sharing memories of the actor , in hopes of allowing his spirit to carry on. On the anniversary of his death, his wife Kelly Rizzo made a plea to Twitter CEO Elon Musk to help in that endeavor by reinstating the blue check mark on his account.

Kelly Rizzo shared a number of touching posts with fans in the months following his death, including stories of their vacations together and even the last words they shared with each other on the night he died. She continued to fight for her late husband’s memory, as she tweeted a plea for Bob Saget’s Twitter account to be re-verified, writing:

Hi @elonmusk -today on the 1 year anniversary of Bob’s (@bobsaget ) passing, I saw he’s no longer verified? My husband truly loved Twitter. Out of respect for his legacy, can something be done? Thank you kindly🙏🏼 (friends, please help)

Kelly Rizzo called on her friends and Bob’s Saget’s fans to lend their support, and the post racked up thousands of likes. She said she imagined the actor and comedian would be disappointed that it might be harder for fans to find his old jokes without the blue check mark verification. In another tweet , she continued:

And the only reason I’m addressing this at all is because I know Bob would be very bummed about this. He’d say ‘hey, if someone goes to see my page and all the jokes I’ve tweeted over the years, how will they know it’s for sure me!?’

Elon Musk has been experimenting with different changes to the social media platform since taking ownership in October (which was one of the biggest pop culture moments of 2022 ). In December, Musk announced plans to delete up to 1.5 billion inactive Twitter accounts, but it does seem like there should be some kind of caveat for notable users who have passed away, as Kelly Rizzo noted. Some fans in the comments suggested the site adapt a memorial feature of some sort or legacy check mark of a different color.

As of this writing, the billionaire had yet to respond to Bob Saget’s widow with a solution or an explanation as to why the blue check mark was removed. It’s hard to believe a year has passed since Bob Saget’s tragic death. His Full House family mourned his loss as they celebrated the show’s 35th anniversary — honoring him with lots of throwback pics — and Candace Cameron Bure joined Kelly Rizzo in celebrating his birthday in May .