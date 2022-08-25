Bravo And Real Housewives Stars Share Support For Garcelle Beauvais Over Her Son Being Targeted By Hateful Trolls Online

This year marks Garcelle Beauvais’ third season starring on the hit reality series The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. But it could as easily be her tenth, because the 55-year-old is basically a pro when it comes to sharing her life and going toe-to-toe for drama with more seasoned alums like Erika Jayne. Unfortunately, though, Beauvais’ teenage son has lately been the target of hateful online trolls after having made periodic appearances on the show. His mom has obviously not been happy about it, and Bravo joined along with other Real Housewives co-stars in lending their support amidst the troublesome situation,

Garcelle Beauvais Speaks Out Against Online Hate

The issue first began when Instagram users started leaving hurtful comments on the account of the 14-year-old Jax, who is one of Garcelle Beauvais’ twins with her ex-husband Michael Nilon. (Not to be confused with her 31-year-old son who famously got a job with Real Housewives alum Lisa Vanderpump.) The comments can’t be seen now, as he has decided to make his Insta private instead of public. Nevertheless, Beauvais took to her Twitter on August 23 with strong condemnation against viewers who would attack the cast’s children, saying:

I’m usually a very strong woman I’ve been raised to be strong my life has taught me to be strong but when it comes to my kids! It hurts it’s not OK I’ve been in tears all night it’s just a TV show people scream at your TV throw something at your TV but leave our kids alone #RHOBHAugust 23, 2022 See more

The youngster in question had been at the forefront of discussions on a previous episode of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ currently airing twelfth season (available for streaming with a Peacock Premium subscription). Namely, at Garcelle Beauvais’ birthday party event, a drunken Erika Jayne told Jax to “get the fuck out of here.” The former Coming to America star called Erika Jayne out for the antics at the time, and Beauvais later used that as part of the basis for questioning her castmate’s alcohol use. Still, Beauvais is making plain here that anything but kids is safe for either the cast or the fanbase to talk about.

Bravo Reacts To Garcelle Beauvais' Son Getting Targetted

The comments sent to Jax were allegedly both racial and sexual in nature, per his own account of things. Bravo, the home to the Real Housewives franchise, made a statement about the situation on the network's official Instagram account. Apparently, the powers that be think the trolling against Garcelle Beauvais’ son is just as shocking as she does. And they warned against any further promotion of “harmful rhetoric.” See here:

In more recent years, it’s become evident that Bravo is willing to dole out consequences for bad Internet behavior, even for its stars. RHOSLC star Jennie Nguyen was fired by the network earlier this year after some old Facebook posts came to light that, among other things, criticized the BLM movement. What's more is that RHONY is getting both a reboot and a spinoff due to racial conversations mostly imploding within the cast (and fanbase) during Season 13.

RHOBH Cast Echo Garcelle Beauvais' Sentiments

Though they don’t often see eye-to-eye on the show they both headline, Lisa Rinna and Garcelle Beauvais seem to agree on at least one point: children are, again, “off-limits.” Rinna wrote on her Instagram stories, per Queens of Bravo, that such treatment has been “disgusting and despicable,” and not only when it comes to Jax, but also her daughters, Kyle Richards’ daughter and Erika Jayne’s son over the years. She was firm that “enough is enough,” and following Bravo’s official statement, Rinna she vocalized on her stories how “glad” she was to see the network back them up.

When Garcelle Beauvais reposted her original Twitter statement to Instagram, she received a ton of support as well from other network stars in the comments. RHOBH castmates Crystal Kung Minkoff, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke and Kathy Hilton all condemned the online trolling. So, too, did RHOA’s Cynthia Bailey, RHONY’s Bershan Shaw and Vanderpump Rules’ Katie Maloney. And on her Instagram stories, per Queens of Bravo, Kyle Richards scathingly questioned the motivations of these users who were writing to Jax. She wrote, in part:

There’s been some talk that the comments addressed to Jax were coming from under the banner of Diana Jenkins fans. She and Garcelle Beauvais have been in a back-and-forth tiff in the off-season after the latter called her “uneducated” on Watch What Happens Live. However, Jenkins indicated in her Instagram post that she didn’t support anyone who may or may not be targeting kids on her behalf:

Is your life that actually empty? If it is, seek help. Shame on you.

Jax himself addressed the growing controversy via his mom’s public Twitter. He stated that he just wanted to be a “normal kid” going into his first week of high school, instead of having to deal with “racist and crude comments” from spectators. See the post in full below:

From Jax #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/sgqDBMYzQAAugust 24, 2022 See more

It’s clearly a difficult road to navigate when one’s parent is in the public eye. But hopefully, this show of solidarity from all corners of the Real Housewives universe and beyond demonstrates to online haters that their favs don’t think it’s cute – and never have.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will return to Bravo following a one-week hiatus on Wednesday, August 31, at 8:00 p.m. ET.