Brazilian Singer Posts Update After 'Trapped Farts' Land Her In Hospital And Make International News

Viviane de Queiroz Pereira, known by her stage name Pocah, became an international name overnight thanks to a viral story about the Brazilian singer being hospitalized with at first what she thought was “kidney stones” or “appendicitis,” but later turned out to be none other than what Pocah referred to herself as “trapped farts.” The 27-year-old singer seems fine after the viral incident, and has been back to fun TikTok videos in recent days, but she’s had a cheeky sense of humor in the time since in an update about the fame she's gained from her incident.

Pocah really does seem to have a good attitude over the incident, which went viral not only with her followers but around the world after the news initially broke. In a recent post on TikTok, the Brazilian singer admitted her farts had given her an “international career,” also joking about working hard in the comments on the same post.

If you aren’t familiar with the incident in question, Pocah shared a separate TikTok featuring images of herself at the hospital. While she actually looks relatively relaxed in the hospital setting, the singer says the fart ordeal began early in the morning at 5:30 a.m. and included taking Buscopam (a drug to treat cramps and IBS) and doing a blood test before figuring out it was actually farts that had become trapped inside of her.

She previously noted that she had been holding in farts while in bed with her partner, which led her to experience severe stomach pains and end up in the hospital in the first place. The pop singer has reportedly been dating Ronan Souza reportedly since 2019, so this is something that theoretically could have been going on for a while before a medical emergency occurred.

This isn’t the first time a trapped fart has made the news, but I believe it may be the first time a celebrity has trapped a fart unintentionally, as this is usually a job for people working in spaces like OnlyFans. In fact, though, in that case Stephanie Matto was farting so much it led to a medical emergency , which is almost the opposite of what happened here. She later pivoted to NFT fart jars .

Meanwhile, Pocah would definitely not recommend holding in farts, advising other ladies they “shouldn’t be ashamed” to fart in front of their men because it’s way worse when you end up having to go with your dude to the hospital over “trapped farts.” The good news is that Pocah seems to have fully recovered in recent days and is back to sharing popular dance videos on TikTok, as you can see below.

So alls well that ends with a hospitalization and a diagnosis, I suppose, even if your millions of followers find out it was, in fact due to holding in farts while hanging out with your boyfriend. In this case, Pocah's seemed to have fun with the news and is starting to move on, though she's learned one main lesson from what happened: "From now on, I’m letting them rip, guys."