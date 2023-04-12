Brett Goldstein Gets Worked Up And Drops Many F-Bombs While Discussing Ted Lasso Possibly Ending After Season 3

Everyone with an Apple TV+ subscription has had one question on their minds for at least two years now: Will Ted Lasso go beyond the previously promised three seasons ? It was way back in late 2021, after the Season 2 ending left fans with some other big questions, that star Jason Sudeikis had to tell folks not to worry about Season 4 yet, but viewers have been doing it all the same. With no firm decision on the future of the hit comedy having been made (or, at least, been made public), now star/writer Brett Goldstein has dropped F-bombs about the series possibly ending soon.

What Did Brett Goldstein Say About Ted Lasso Ending After Season 3?

The totally not CGI actor (who recently found another hit Apple TV+ show in Shrinking) has portrayed footballer-turned-coach Roy Kent in all three seasons of the Emmy-winning series to great laughs and acclaim, and he’s been responding to questions about the AFC Richmond-focused comedy ending its run for a couple of years now, just like the rest of the cast and creators. While Ted Lasso Season 3 is still going strong right now, fans everywhere are worried that this might be it for their beloved show .

When speaking with Variety recently, Goldstein was, of course, asked about the series’ possible quickly-approaching finale, and admitted that the choice about whether or not to stick to the original three-season plan is a difficult one:

I really do get that it’s a hard decision. Because it’s this wonderful thing, and these three seasons feel really perfect. Do you gamble? Do you leave the table? Or do you keep going because you have more?

Though I certainly imagine that Sudeikis and company are probably close to making a final decision if the ultimate fate of Ted Lasso hasn’t been set in stone just yet, it makes complete sense that it would be a hard choice. No one can know for sure that the series they create will connect with viewers, so figuring out a three-season arc for the show based around a character created many years ago for a series of NBC commercials probably felt like a solid idea. But, then the show debuted and became a runaway hit with audiences and critics alike, so the temptation would be to keep going.

Seeing as how we’ve all adored what the writers have come up with so far, many of us do trust them to conclude the show in a satisfying way whenever it does end. However, there is definitely a group of people who worry that straying from their first, well-crafted plan and continuing into Season 4 (or beyond) would mean that the quality of the comedy would drop. If you’re in that camp, Goldstein is here to disabuse you of that notion, and with some language that Roy Kent would really approve of:

I’m like, ‘No, it wouldn’t get shit. Because it’s a really good fucking group of people who care about it. Jason’s a fucking genius. No way we’d make something shit. Because why would we suddenly be shit? Like, ‘oh maybe it would go downhill.’ Why? Have we suddenly all gotten shit at our jobs?