After Heartfelt Post For Selena Gomez, Britney Spears Sings Praise For Another Famous Selina

It wasn’t a Roman gothic affair like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding or the more recent Vegas elopement between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Instead, Britney Spears opted for a classic fairytale ceremony when she tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari on June 9. Over a month later and the pop singer (who embarked on a two-week yacht honeymoon with Asghari) can’t stop gushing about her big day and the famous faces who were there. In fact, after making a heartfelt post about Selena Gomez who was among those on the guest list, Spears sang a bit of praise about another legendary Selina, to boot.

Britney Spears Showed Appreciation For Selena Gomez

In a since-deleted Instagram post (via People), Britney Spears, while enjoying married life, gave a huge shoutout to the “three most beautiful women in Hollywood,” who just so happened to be at the Sam Asghari nuptials. Those three included Spears’ self-proclaimed “girl crush” Drew Barrymore, good friend Paris Hilton and, of course, Selena Gomez. The 40-year-old went on a run about the Only Murders in the Building star, though, and her kind spirit, saying:

I was SO HAPPY !!! She told me ‘I just want you to be happy’ three times… I appreciate ALL the mental health speeches she does for our generation ... Two hour specials with representatives … You're such a special person and I had to share this picture … I thought it would make her happy

Selena Gomez had more than just well wishes for the happy couple, though. Paris Hilton revealed that she and Gomez sang a duet of Hilton’s 2006 song “Stars Are Blind” at the wedding reception. However, mom Kathy Hilton of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fame, supposedly cut in halfway to finish up the tune. But still, the notorious actress was over the moon that Britney Spears singled her out in the post. Gomez wrote back about how kind Spears is and how “beyond lucky” she is to know her.

In New Post, Britney Spears Is Thirsty For Someone Whose Name Is Not Sam Asghari

It looks like Drew Barrymore and Selena Gomez aren’t Britney Spears’ only girl crushes, too. Evidently, she has a thing for feisty, slightly unhinged movie characters as well. In a July 20th Instagram post, the former X Factor judge made note of yet another notorious Selina. Selina Kyle from the hit 1992 film Batman Returns that is – a.k.a. Catwoman a.k.a. Michele Pfeiffer a.k.a. “God” in Spears' opinion. See her full post about the star below:

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Now, Britney Spears ain’t wrong. In fact, I think since she’s decided to retire from singing altogether, she might want to consider dedicating her time to film criticism because that review is spot on. Though many of her contemporaries might argue that this isn’t exactly “the hottest scene” of that entire movie. There’s still the cat-licking Batman kiss scene to consider…

Nevertheless, it would seem Michele Pfeiffer does know a thing or two about the Grammy winner doling all the high praise her way. Pfeiffer actually responded in the comments of the post, per Entertainment Weekly, and said, “Wow Britney! Thank you for the beautiful compliment. I'm a huge fan.”

I don’t know about y’all, but I think Britney Spears needs to recreate her iconic Madonna kiss with not Madonna anymore – but with Catwoman…