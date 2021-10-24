Britney Spears' Father Already Made Changes To His Legal Team After Conservatorship Mess

Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, suffered a legal loss when a judge suspended his rights as her co-conservator, but that doesn’t mean he’s willing to give up. As the younger Spears attempts to end her 13-year conservatorship next month, her father has made changes to his legal team. Vivian L. Thoreen formerly represented the elder Spears in court but recently indicated that’s no longer the case.

Vivian L. Thoreen formally announced she’s helped facilitate a change in counsel for her former client. Thoreen is replaced by Alex M. Weingarten, a partner in Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP. In a statement to CNN , Thoreen exuded pride in the work she and others performed for Jamie Spears and expressed confidence in the new legal team"

We are proud of our work on behalf of Jamie Spears and stand by his and our actions. We continue to have a good relationship and are pleased that we have been able to help Jamie find new counsel. I am confident that Jamie's new counsel will continue to prove that he has always acted in Britney's best interests every step of the way.

Alex M. Weingarten is a litigator, the same designation as Britney Spears’ attorney Mathew Rosengart. It’s difficult to say with certainty what the change in counsel means in terms of Jamie Spears’ intentions, though given his recent setbacks in the case, there's a firm chance he wasn’t happy with his previous legal team. Whether or not this changes things amid his legal battle with his pop star daughter remains to be seen.

As Jamie Spears hires new legal help, Britney is talking to fans about her newfound freedom and the fear that comes along with it. Spears recently noted she’s allowed to drive herself again but has to deal with paparazzi following her around. She's also concerned that they'll potentially try to provoke her into doing something that could possibly make headlines. The singer asked the courts to terminate her conservatorship, which will be addressed during a court date Friday, November 12th.

As the court date approaches, there’s been no shortage of drama happening outside the courtroom, specifically within the Spears family. This includes a feud between Britney Spears and sister Jamie Lynn, which fans have further fueled with a controversy involving a charity . Even Spears’ ex-husband, Kevin Federline, is weighing in on the assumed consequences of ending the conservatorship, though perhaps those assumptions come with the potential termination of something that's been upheld for over a decade. Based on everything that's going on the moment, it would seem the fallout or legal drama of this conservatorship could continue beyond the November court date. Though ultimately, we’ll just have to wait and see how it all plays out.

CinemaBlend will keep an eye out for updates on what’s happening with Britney Spears and her conservatorship. In the meantime, readers can find out more about the situation via Netflix’s Britney vs. Spears, which is available to stream right now.