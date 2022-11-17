Britney Spears' Husband Jumped On Instagram Live While They Were In Bed And It Got Weird

Britney Spears is the undisputed princess of pop, resulting in generations of devoted fans. Many of those fans were thrilled up on seeing the #FreeBritney movement ultimately was victorious as she was freed from her conservatorship , and was promptly married to model/actor Sam Asghari. Spears has also been super active on social media , offering a peek into her newly freed world. Although her husband recently jumped on Instagram Live when they were in bed, and it got weird.

Social media is a tricky thing, as the access celebrities give the public can sometimes result in scrutiny. Britney Spears had made countless headlines over the last few months over her activity on Insta, and her husband Sam Asghari has also done the same. Although on Asghari’s recent Instagram Live, fans got a glimpse of the couple in bed. But Spears refused to appear on camera, and seemed quite perturbed with the request to show herself at that moment.

Eventually this video turned heads, including the Daily Mail . In the clip, which is still circulating online, is taking a video of himself in bed and seemingly asking Britney Spears to join him. While she originally seems confused by the request, she ends up flat out saying she doesn’t want to appear in it. She’s heard saying:

I have nothing to say. I don't want to talk to them right now.

At this point Sam Asghari says goodnight to the thousands of followers who were watching the Instagram Live at the time of its publishing. While it’s no longer visible on his page, the clip has since been ripped and circulated around various social media outlets. Some fans online are feeling uncomfortable about its contents, especially so recently after Britney Spears was given freedom from the conservatorship she was under. After all, she’s been quite frank about the pain and powerlessness that’s come to her from loved ones in the past.

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears met on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video back in 2016. The two have dated for a number of years, ultimately resulting in their celebrity-filled wedding in June . The pair seem super adorable and happy, which is why this latest video piqued the interest of the public. We’ll just have to wait and see what updates come from the couple, who are super active on social media.