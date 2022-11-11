After Britney Spears Said She Was ‘Embarrassed’ About Posting Too Much On Instagram, She’s Dropped 8 Posts In 2 Days

There aren’t many celebrities on social media who post as candidly or as often as Britney Spears. The beloved pop star shares everything from fun dancing videos to deeply personal reflections on her time under a conservatorship, as well as some content that's a bit more adult. Now and again, however, fans can get on her a bit about updating everyone too often. That backlash led the singer to admit she felt “embarrassed” about posting “too much.” Many fans thought that might mean we’d hear less from Spears in the immediate future. Nope.

In the two days since she dropped her message, Spears has uploaded 8 Instagram posts about a wide variety of subjects. By my count, we’ve gotten a dancing video, a bike riding video that everyone in the comments is saying was posted years ago, two different colorful prints of a woman meditating, a video of a little kid that’s a reference to the Sistine Chapel, an old vacation photo, a video of her husband Sam Asghari boxing and balloons spelling out the word “Fuck.” You can check out the dancing one as an example below…

The noise about Britney Spears posting a little too much picked up some decibels over the weekend when she dropped four videos and three pictures of herself wearing the same outfit. All of the separate posts came in pretty quick succession and were only separated by one off-topic post about how much she likes windows. In her defense, the window she posted was pretty freakin’ cool.

The subsequent backlash led to her uploading a picture of a door, accompanied by an extended caption that both criticized her parents for taking her life away and talked about people saying she posts too much on social media. You can read the full caption for yourself below…

Ultimately, everyone uses social media for very different reasons. Some people are looking to make connections,. Some people are looking to express their feelings. Some people are trying to fight boredom. There’s not any right or wrong answer, just as there isn’t any right or wrong answer to how often a person should post. Some barely update people once a month, while others give their followers multiple updates a day. It’s all a personal preference.

Outside of social media, Spears recently had a collaboration with pop legend Elton John that raced up the charts. It was well-received and has led to many fans hoping she’ll get back in the studio and record more. If she does, expect to hear about it every step of the way on her Instagram, at least if she doesn’t delete it again.